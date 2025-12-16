Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Opens Up On Relationship with Drew Mehringer

EUGENE – Fans continue to wait for their questions about Oregon Ducks' future personnel changes to get answered between now and the 2026 season.

Among the most pressing is whether or not quarterback Dante Moore will declare for the NFL Draft or stay in Eugene for another season. With Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein being hired as the next head coach of Kentucky, Moore's decision is a complicated one.

Coach Dan Lanning is reportedly naming co-offensive coordinator and tight end coach Drew Mehringer the next offensive coordinator, and Moore spoke about his connection with Mehringer ahead of the team’s College Football Playoff run.

Dante Moore Talks About Bond With Drew Mehringer

Mehringer’s been with the program since Lanning arrived in 2022 but has worked mostly with the tight ends.

“It's pretty funny. Sometimes I just go in the staff room and just talk with them, and sit in there with them, just hear what their thoughts are,” Moore said. “And sometimes go to coach Mehringer’s room, the tight ends room, and just kick it in there with them.”

Moore transferred to Oregon in 2024 and spent a year backing up Dillon Gabriel before becoming the starter this season.

“Ever since the first day I met (Mehringer), I remember he was on the sixth floor. We played a game of pool together, and he beat me super bad,” Moore said. “And I was just like, 'Okay, I’m going to remember that for the rest of my life.' And from this day on – I still need my rematch coach Mehringer, by the way – from this day on, I mean, he's just a guy that I appreciate and love to death, and with him being here on staff and him what he's doing, it's for sure blessing.”

Moore said that he doesn’t talk much game plan with Mehringer, but he knows he can ask him anything.

“He's like our scientist. He's super smart. He knows everything. He's experienced. He's just super smart,” Moore said. “And I really appreciate him a lot. Have a lot of questions I ask him, and he always has an answer to it."

How Offensive Coordinator Change Could Impact NFL Decision

While Mehringer doesn’t work as closely with the quarterbacks as Stein, Moore’s response makes it seem that his connection with the new offensive coordinator is strong. Lanning said on Monday that Mehringer has “a ton of involvement” in play calling, as do all the offensive coaches.

Moore’s is projected to be a top-two pick if he declares for the 2026 NFL Draft. An offensive coordinator that Moore is familiar with seems to be important to his chances of staying an extra year, which he said is still up in the air.

“It's been interesting. I mean, so many thoughts and so many things going on through my head, and I feel like just having coach Lanning and having a support team that helps me get to my everyday life and making sure that I stay focused on the main thing,” Moore said. “And of course, my main thing right now is to be with my feet at being here with my teammates. Of course, everybody keeps asking questions, but there's not a decision yet.”