What Dante Moore Said After Oregon's Comeback Victory Over Iowa Hawkeyes
The Oregon Ducks' offense had one of their ugliest performances of the season in a 18-16 win over Iowa on the road at Kinnick Stadium. However, when they needed him most, quarterback Dante Moore came through in the clutch for the Ducks to set up the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter.
Moore completed 13 of 21 passes for 112 yards and one interception. He added four carries for 46 yards on the ground in the winning effort.
Perfection On The Two Minute Drill
During the Ducks' final drive of the game, Moore ran a two-minute drill to perfection as Oregon took over possession with 1:51 remaining in the game. The Ducks quarterback directed the offense to a 10-play, 54 yard drive which resulted in Atticus Sappington's go-ahead field goal with three seconds left.
"Overall it was just a two-minute drive, that we've practiced many times at practice...during that two-minute drill we were just dialed in. Iowa did a great job of disguising looks and things like that, but we did a great job and capitalized off of it. On that pass to Malik to the field, I mean when his number is called, he's always making a play. I'm glad I have him as a teammate," Moore said.
Run Game Takeover
The Ducks' running game kept the team afloat for long stretches during the game. Oregon rushed for 261 yards with Noah Whittington cracking the century mark for only the second time this season. He ran for 118 yards on 17 carries.
"We did a great job in the run-game, there were a lot of runs that were hit and we did a great job. In general, I mean as a quarterback, a win is a win, and as a team, a win is a win. So it doesn't matter if I threw for 500 yards or zero yards, it's just whatever we've got to do to get it done," Moore said.
Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr. and Moore all rushed for at least 45 yards. Hill scored the lone rushing touchdown of the night when he ran in for a 19-yard score.
Moving Onto The Next One
Oregon was able to pull out a tough win on the road vs. Iowa. Not only did the crowd atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium play a factor, but so did did the weather as the rain poured on for a majority of the night.
Moore said that while the road win is sweet, the Ducks are looking to quickly move onto next week's game vs. Minnesota.
"Playing on the road in a hostile environment is of course tough, especially when it's you versus the fans, but overall we're going to get back home safely, Sunday is our recovery day, and Minnesota is next week. So we better make sure we go 1-0 on next week," Moore said.