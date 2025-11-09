Ducks Digest

Biggest Winners And Losers From Oregon Ducks' Win At Iowa

Within the wet and windy Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, the Oregon Ducks somehow snuck out an ugly road victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, 18-16. This win opens up a path towards a possible Big Ten Conference title game appearance, more likely a College Football Playoff first-round seed with home-field advantage.

Arden Cravalho

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday's game was an old-school, gritty performance from both the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) and the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), one that the College Football Playoff committee will be talking about leading up to the selection show on Dec. 7.

In a low-to-mid 40-degree setting with drizzling rain throughout the heart of the Midwest, the offense was hard to come by from both squads. High drama that was down to the wire, with Oregon's special teams standing out over and over again.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from a resume-stamping type of performance from the reigning Big Ten Conference champions' 18-16 win over Iowa.

Oregon Ducks kicker Atticus Sappington (36) kicks a field goal as punter James Ferguson-Reynolds (46) holds
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks kicker Atticus Sappington (36) kicks a field goal as punter James Ferguson-Reynolds (46) holds during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Winner: Oregon's special teams, kicker Atticus Sappington

This game was going to be decided by special teams due to the inclement weather and points being extremely hard to come by.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan pressuring the first punt set the tempo for this group. On the following punt from Iowa's sophomore punter, Rhys Dakin, a bad snap off the hands of graduate student long snapper Bryant Worrell over the head of Dakin led to an important safety.

Nobody had more influence on this game than redshirt senior kicker Atticus Sappington. He made a 46-yard field goal to end the first half, despite the harsh conditions affecting his kick's destination. Then, Sappington drilled another 40-yard field goal mid-way through the third quarter. Those weren't easy makes by any means.

The most important from the Portland, Oregon, native, Sappington drilled the 39-yard game-winning field goal in near walk-off fashion. The Ducks kicker has an argument to be Oregon's most valuable player in the winning effort.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore (112 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception on 13-for-21 completions) didn't play to his full potential, far from it. But making that no-huddle shotgun 22-yard throw to senior wide receiver Malik Benson on the final drive that led to Sappington finding the uprights was vital to the outcome of the game.

His best was needed during that pressure-filled situation, and Moore answered the call with an absolute dime with the game on the line.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) prepares to throw a pass against the Oregon Ducks
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) prepares to throw a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Winner: Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski

Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski has now scored a rushing touchdown in every game this season, including his three-yard touchdown scramble to take the 17-15 Iowa lead under the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter. That's 12 walk-ins for him on the 2025 season.

Known for his ability to use his feet more, it was Gronowski's arm that surprisingly stood out. The long-time man under center for the Hawkeyes may have just finished with 148 passing yards and one touchdown pass through the air, but he exceeded most expectations coming into this game.

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Winner: Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein establishing the run

In a matchup where whoever had more rushing yards would come out on top, Oregon found the holes through their offensive line despite a slippery surface at Kinnick Stadium.

The running back room finished with an astonishing 261 yards on 36 attempts. That's 7.2 yards per carry.

Redshirt senior running back Noah Whittington has been on a tear over the last three games. He was the focal point for the play-calling of Will Stein's ground attack, ending up with a team-high 118 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Loser: Oregon's unfortunate luck with injuries

A load of unfortunate news for the Ducks heading into this road battle, as true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore suffered a knee injury in practice during the week. He was listed out, but luckily, this setback isn't considered season-ending.

Redshirt senior right tackle Alex Harkey and junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq were in full uniform but eventually listed as out.

Along with this morning's breaking news regarding two significant pass-catching threats and a key member of the offensive line, senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. going down in the first quarter, adds another major question mark surrounding the overall health of coach Dan Lanning's roster.

Six wideouts on scholarships for Oregon against Iowa were unavailable to play. Guys dropping like flies left and right has been a notable issue as this group heads down the home stretch of Big Ten Conference play.

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning prepares to go on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning prepares to go on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff Nov. 8, 2025 in front of the Old Capitol Building on the University of Iowa Campus in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's now 12 straight losses against ranked opponents for the Hawkeyes. 11 straight road wins for the Ducks, the longest currently in college football.

Oregon heads back to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers for some Friday Night Lights action. Kick-off at Autzen Stadium in Eugene is set for 6 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 14, on Fox.

