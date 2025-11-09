Biggest Winners And Losers From Oregon Ducks' Win At Iowa
Saturday's game was an old-school, gritty performance from both the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) and the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), one that the College Football Playoff committee will be talking about leading up to the selection show on Dec. 7.
In a low-to-mid 40-degree setting with drizzling rain throughout the heart of the Midwest, the offense was hard to come by from both squads. High drama that was down to the wire, with Oregon's special teams standing out over and over again.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from a resume-stamping type of performance from the reigning Big Ten Conference champions' 18-16 win over Iowa.
Winner: Oregon's special teams, kicker Atticus Sappington
This game was going to be decided by special teams due to the inclement weather and points being extremely hard to come by.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan pressuring the first punt set the tempo for this group. On the following punt from Iowa's sophomore punter, Rhys Dakin, a bad snap off the hands of graduate student long snapper Bryant Worrell over the head of Dakin led to an important safety.
Nobody had more influence on this game than redshirt senior kicker Atticus Sappington. He made a 46-yard field goal to end the first half, despite the harsh conditions affecting his kick's destination. Then, Sappington drilled another 40-yard field goal mid-way through the third quarter. Those weren't easy makes by any means.
The most important from the Portland, Oregon, native, Sappington drilled the 39-yard game-winning field goal in near walk-off fashion. The Ducks kicker has an argument to be Oregon's most valuable player in the winning effort.
Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore (112 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception on 13-for-21 completions) didn't play to his full potential, far from it. But making that no-huddle shotgun 22-yard throw to senior wide receiver Malik Benson on the final drive that led to Sappington finding the uprights was vital to the outcome of the game.
His best was needed during that pressure-filled situation, and Moore answered the call with an absolute dime with the game on the line.
MORE: Weather Intensifies For Oregon Ducks Game At Iowa
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Before Pivotal Road Test Against Iowa
MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Uniform Combination For Iowa Game
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Winner: Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski has now scored a rushing touchdown in every game this season, including his three-yard touchdown scramble to take the 17-15 Iowa lead under the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter. That's 12 walk-ins for him on the 2025 season.
Known for his ability to use his feet more, it was Gronowski's arm that surprisingly stood out. The long-time man under center for the Hawkeyes may have just finished with 148 passing yards and one touchdown pass through the air, but he exceeded most expectations coming into this game.
Winner: Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein establishing the run
In a matchup where whoever had more rushing yards would come out on top, Oregon found the holes through their offensive line despite a slippery surface at Kinnick Stadium.
The running back room finished with an astonishing 261 yards on 36 attempts. That's 7.2 yards per carry.
Redshirt senior running back Noah Whittington has been on a tear over the last three games. He was the focal point for the play-calling of Will Stein's ground attack, ending up with a team-high 118 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Loser: Oregon's unfortunate luck with injuries
A load of unfortunate news for the Ducks heading into this road battle, as true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore suffered a knee injury in practice during the week. He was listed out, but luckily, this setback isn't considered season-ending.
Redshirt senior right tackle Alex Harkey and junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq were in full uniform but eventually listed as out.
Along with this morning's breaking news regarding two significant pass-catching threats and a key member of the offensive line, senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. going down in the first quarter, adds another major question mark surrounding the overall health of coach Dan Lanning's roster.
Six wideouts on scholarships for Oregon against Iowa were unavailable to play. Guys dropping like flies left and right has been a notable issue as this group heads down the home stretch of Big Ten Conference play.
It's now 12 straight losses against ranked opponents for the Hawkeyes. 11 straight road wins for the Ducks, the longest currently in college football.
Oregon heads back to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers for some Friday Night Lights action. Kick-off at Autzen Stadium in Eugene is set for 6 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 14, on Fox.