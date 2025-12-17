Oregon Has A Hidden Edge Heading Into The College Football Playoff

The Oregon Ducks’ offensive line has been a key contributor to the team's success throughout this season. The Ducks' offensive line has several impactful players, making them one of the most efficient in college football. One of those impactful players, starting left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, was named to the AP All-American first team for his performance this season.

The transfer left guard from USC has proven to be a massive addition to Oregon’s offensive line this season, as the group’s efficient protection has allowed the Ducks’ high-powered offense to be consistent throughout the season.

Why Performance Of Pregnon and Oregon's Offensive Line Is Crucial In College Football Playoff

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s offensive line played a major role in guiding the Ducks to an 11-1 regular season record and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. Other key pieces on the Ducks' offensive line that led to Oregon’s offensive success throughout the season include left tackle Isaiah World, center Iapani Laloulu, and right tackle Alex Harkey.

Entering the College Football Playoff, the performance of Oregon’s offensive line will be crucial for the Ducks to make a run at the national championship. The Ducks’ offense has the talent to beat anyone in the CFP field, which is why the performance of their offensive line against some of the top defenses that Oregon could face on a championship run will make a major difference.

MORE: Dan Lanning Challenging Mike Bellotti In Oregon Coach Milestone

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Another Multi-Sport Athlete to Eugene

MORE: Oregon Ducks Who Are Still Pending NFL Draft Decisions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Oregon Ducks are ranked as the No. 5 seed entering the CFP and face the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in a first-round matchup at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night. Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to beat the Dukes on Saturday night, as they are favored by 21 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

How James Madison's Defense Will Challenge Oregon's Offensive Line

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes linebacker Gannon Weathersby (3) celebrates with safety Jacob Thomas (7) and defensive lineman Xavier Holmes (9) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

While the Ducks are massive favorites over the Dukes and should be able to win comfortably, Pregnon and Oregon’s offensive line have to perform well against James Madison’s dominant defense. The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in the country behind the Ohio State Buckeyes in total defense, allowing an average of 247.6 yards per game.

James Madison’s rush defense has also been efficient throughout the season, allowing an average of 76.2 rushing yards per game. Facing Oregon’s dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. will be a tough task for the Dukes' defense. The efficient protection of Oregon’s offensive line up front not only allows the Ducks’ rushing game to succeed but also provides quarterback Dante Moore time in the pocket to make key plays throughout the game.

Oregon running back Noah Whittington, center, celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pregnon and the Ducks' offensive line have allowed a total of 14 sacks this season, which is ranked the No. 16-best in the country. CFP teams that rank ahead of the Ducks in sacks allowed include the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies, and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes. Oregon will open up the CFP against James Madison on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles