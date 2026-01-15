Dante Moore Sends A Message To Oregon Ducks Fans About Returning

The news that Oregon fans have been anxiously waiting for finally arrived on Wednesday, as quarterback Dante Moore announced his return to the Ducks next season, forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft.

Despite being one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft, Moore returns to Oregon with the goal of delivering the Ducks their first national championship in school history. With his return, Oregon will be one of the top favorites to win the national title next season after coming two games short of that goal this year, falling 56-22 to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moore announced his decision to return to Oregon on ESPN’s SportsCenter and had a message to Ducks fans after his announcement. Here’s what the Oregon quarterback's message was to Ducks fans.

What Dante Moore Said

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His Message To Ducks Fans About Returning To Eugene

“Sco Ducks, Autzen is the greatest stadium of all-time and in the world, and I love you fans to death, and I appreciate your support through the good, bad, and ugly this year,” said Moore.

Why Moore's Decision To Return Is Smart Move

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) fumbles against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The decision by Moore to return to Oregon is being viewed as a mature and smart move. Despite being projected as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Moore has only played one season as the starting quarterback for the Ducks, and returning to Oregon allows him the opportunity to improve his skills and leadership before going to the NFL.

Between his time with the UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks, Moore has only started 20 games as a quarterback. Returning to Oregon allows Moore to mature as a quarterback while still being projected as a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

This season for the Ducks, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as Oregon finished with a 13-2 overall record, with both losses coming at the hands of the Hoosiers in the regular season and CFP.

What To Expect From Moore and Ducks Next Season

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks also have several top returners on offense next season, which factored into Moore’s decision to return to Oregon. Notable returners for Oregon alongside Moore next season include wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and Evan Stewart running back Dierre Hill Jr., Jordon Davison, and tight end Jamari Johnson.

The Ducks also bring in several transfer portal additions on offense, including former Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh and UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks. Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola also arrives in Eugene as a solid backup quarterback to Moore. As Moore did under Dillon Gabriel, Raiola will benefit from learning from the Oregon quarterback next season.

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class arrives in Eugene, with several top talents on offense. The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 3 overall, per 247Sports. Recruits in the class that could make an immediate impact include tight end Kendre Harrison, wide receivers Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton, along with running back Tradarian Ball. All four players are rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports.

