Quarterback Brock Thomas Defends Dylan Raiola After UCLA Upset

Everything can change in an instant in college football. Despite quarterback Brock Thomas entering the season as a third-string quarterback behind two former five-star recruits, he was called on in hopes of helping give the Oregon Ducks a comeback win against the now No. 12-ranked UCLA Bruins.

Starting quarterback Dante Moore continues to recover from a concussion sustained against the USC Trojans in Week 4. Transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola impressed at the end of the USC win, but looked like a completely different quarterback in Week 6.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two weeks after tossing two touchdowns and 289 yards, Raiola threw two picks and completed only 6-of-19 passes. Even after Raiola’s rough performance, Thomas showed his continued belief in one of the quarterbacks he’s competing against for snaps.

“Yeah, he's great. I mean, he knows he didn't have his best day, and he's gonna respond better than anyone, in my opinion,” Thomas said. “I think he's a great kid, great guy, fun to be around. You know, I've loved him ever since he came in here, and I think he's going to do great.”

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) drops back to make a pass during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas played briefly in the fourth quarter against the FCS Portland Vikings in Week 3, but got snaps for the second time this season with the Ducks trailing on Saturday. He finished with 156 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-15 completions in the 17-15 loss.

The Eugene native went on to speak about how he stays ready, his message to the offense after he entered the game and the state of the quarterback battle during his postgame press conference.

Team’s Response to Adversity:

“Yeah, I mean, I think obviously we just need to keep learning from when adversity hits, how we can respond. We did a good job in times, but just a couple plays here and there, like just kind of derailed us a little bit. Got to keep clean that up.”

Reaction to Playing and Instructions He Received:

“Yeah, I think we're just, I mean, going in there, just trying to operate. They just wanted me to play clean, go in there and operate, do what I can do, and I'm trying to get the team a little spark here and there.”

Mentally Using the Preparation From Practice:

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I mean, I think just trusting preparation, like trusting the coaches. I think what we do in practice, I feel we had a clean week of practice. I mean, obviously, in my shoes, got to prepare like you're gonna go in the game. So, I mean, just keep working towards that.”

If He’s Anticipating a Battle for the Quarterback Job:

“Yeah, I think just going into this next week, learning from what mistakes we had in the game, and just going and trying to operate as best I can next week.”

Suddenly Being Called on to Step Up in Complex Situations:

“I mean, I think just not making the moment bigger than it is. I mean, going in there if you're frantic, freaking out, thinking about a million different things at quarterback, you're not going to be successful.”

“And I think going in there with a clean mind, just trying to calm myself down, get in there, and trusting the guys that I got around me, and going in there with the most confidence I can.”

Message to Settle Players Down:

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think, just taking it one play at a time, I kind of told them, 'Let's go in here, let's go operate this play right now, and then we'll stack another one. Keep stacking plays.'”

Struggle to Compete After Lofty Preseason Expectations:

“Yeah, I mean, I think there's a couple of things we just need to clean up, and I think we're gonna we're gonna go to work this next week and learn from what we can, and I mean that's our utmost thought process now, just day by day.”

Last Season’ Wisconsin Game Helping Him

“Yeah, I mean, it definitely helped. Just like gain gaining experience in playing, that's how you kind of get better as a player. And I think, yeah, I definitely thought about that a little bit, but it was more just going in there trying to operate.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.