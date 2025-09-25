Dante Moore Faces Ultimate Test In Penn State White Out And Jim Knowles' Defense
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have invested in starting quarterback Dante Moore, but his true test - both of his talent and his ability to execute - will be on full display when Oregon faces No. 3 Penn State on the road on Sept. 27.
Moore has had a solid start to the season with 962 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and only one interception through four games. But the Nittany Lions defense will likely be the best he'll face during Big Ten Conference play.
On3 Analyst J.D PicKell predicted on his talk show, "The Hard Count," that Oregon will remain undefeated, and take down Penn State by a field goal, but only if the Ducks' Dante Moore can get them there.
Too Much Pressure for Moore?
The famous Penn State ‘White Out’ is a card the program plays to make the stadium environment as intense as possible, so it’s no surprise they’re bringing it out for their toughest home game of the season.
But for the Ducks' it could mean trouble for it's young, and inexperienced players, especially quarterback Dante Moore - who is a redshirt sophomore early in his career as a Duck.
The UCLA transfer only started five times for the Bruins, and will be making his fifth for the Ducks' on Sept. 27. Moore has proved he can survive the intensity of rivalry game after Oregon decimated the Oregon State Beavers (41-7), but he hasn't faced the bright lights of Big Ten powerhouse road environment like Penn State.
"If Dante Moore goes out there and he's seeing ghosts...turns into two turnovers," PicKell said. "Two turnovers in an environment that will be the white-out, which would only get the crowd even more on top of you which then causes the confidence for Dante Moore to decrease."
Moore vs. New Penn State Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles
The Nittany Lions have a new defense coordinator on staff in Jim Knowles, who the Ducks' previously faced in his time at Ohio State in 2024. The Ducks' were held to just eight points in the Rose Bowl by Knowles' defense, but this is an entirely new system that Oregon could give a rude awakening to.
"Dude's [Jim Knowles] the mad hatter of college football, he brings pressure, it's a buch of rule breaking looks defensively he gets in your quarterback's head and makes thems second guess themself," PicKell said. "Dante Moore has been in Oregon's system under [offensive coordinator] Will Stein for two springs, two fall camps. The Penn State defense has been under Jim Knowles tutelage for like all of 15 minutes."
Moore has the opportunity to go out and pick apart a defense with entirely new schemes, players, and coordinator that are still trying to come together in such a short amount of time. Knowles' was brought on last February meaning he's only had one spring, and fall camp with his new defense.
The situation for Oregon is the best it could be as Moore is comfortable with the offensive system, and the weapons it has. He's proven he can connect with multiple receivers in different situations, like settle for a check down instead of taking a risk or successfully take a deep shot when the defense gives it up.
Moore has been thrown into Heisman Trophy conversations, but PicKell believes Penn State is just too talented on both sides of the ball, and has Oregon winning by just three points, 27-24.