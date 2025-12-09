Penn State AD Speaks Out After Leaked Rant Dissing Oregon and Dante Moore

The Oregon Ducks' budding Big Ten rivalry with the Penn State Nittany Lions has taken a interesting turn.

In a recent leaked audio clip that went viral on social media, Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft can be heard taking a few shots at Oregon and quarterback Dante Moore in an expletive-filled rant that happened during a recent meeting with some Nittany Lion players.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning At Autzen Stadium | Oregon Ducks on SI Darby Winter

Some college football fans questioned the audio's legitimacy, but Kraft publicly apologized for his comments during the introductory press conference Monday for new head coach Matt Campbell.

Pat Kraft Calls Oregon Ducks "Frauds"

“I think Oregon are frauds. I think they’re not tough. That’s our edge, our toughness," Kraft says in the clip.

He then takes another shot at the program and the people of Eugene in the process.

"Our fans, our people don’t understand. It’s a challenge. ‘What am I going to (expletive) do?’ Oregon? Have you all been to Oregon?" Kraft says. "Ain’t (expletive) going on, it’s a bunch of (expletive) weirdos.”

Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft gives head football coach James Franklin a big hug following a 33-24 win over Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Then, he took a jab at Moore, saying the quarterback "was shaking" during Oregon's 30-24 double-overtime win against Penn State in Happy Valley on Sept. 27.

"Oregon? Their (expletive) quarterback was shaking in overtime," Kraft said. "But we have to win those (expletive) games.”

It's a shame that Oregon and Penn State don't play each other during the regular season next year, or else Ducks head coach Dan Lanning would have a pregame speech for the ages.

Penn State AD Pat Kraft Apologizes for Leaked Audio

Penn State University athletic director Pat Kraft answers questions from the media after Matt Campbell is announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Kraft didn't mention Oregon or Moore directly, going for a broad apology about his comments as a whole while speaking with the media Monday during the introductory press conference for Campbell.

"What I will tell you about that is I'm embarrassed," Kraft said. "I apologize to anyone I might have offended with that video that leaked. Personally, it's been challenging for me. But I am very passionate about Penn State. ... I fell short of the standard that I should represent for all those people, all my staff, all 833 athletes that I represent, and I can’t apologize enough for those who I may have offended. "

"I’ve got to be better," he continued. " ... So we're moving on. We handled it in the family. I'm proud of our guys. I'm proud of them and excited for them to move forward."

Dante Moore's Performance vs. Penn State

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Moore was nervous against Penn State, he hardly showed it in what was one of the most clutch performances of Oregon's season. After all, who wouldn't feel a bit jittery on the road in Penn State's whiteout?

After the Ducks went up 17-3 in the fourth quarter, Penn State rallied and tied the game at 17-all with 30 seconds to go. The game went to overtime, where the Nittany Lions immediately took the lead, forcing Moore to make big-time plays.

He finished the win 29 of 39 passing for 248 yards and three touchdowns along with adding 10 carries for 35 yards.

So much for "shaking" under the pressure, something the Ducks might not feel much of when they host James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Dec.20

