Five Shocking Stats From Oregon's Loss To Indiana
There was good, bad and ugly in the Oregon Ducks' 30-20 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. The defeat snapped Oregon's nation-leading longest regular-season winning streak (23) and the nation’s longest active home winning streak at 18 games.
A sea of Oregon fans dressed in yellow watched as the Ducks' offense sputtered and the team made uncharacteristic errors that included a missed field goal and a season-high seven penalties. A look at five key statistics from the loss illuminate some of the issues the Ducks ran into and why Indiana emerged victorious.
1. Historical Context
The Hoosiers secured their first-ever top-5 win on the road with the win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Indiana's team and fans celebrated the momentous occasion on the field after the game while the Ducks made their way to the locker room.
The sky is not falling for Oregon, which suffered its first Big Ten regular season loss since joining the conference in 2024. Despite the defeat, the Ducks' record is still impressive in top-10 games inside Autzen Stadium. Oregon is now 7-1 all-time in those games.
2. Offense Skids
Oregon produced a season-low 267 yards of total offense (186 passing, 81 rushing) while going 3-for-14 on third down. The 267 yards of total offense is historically bad as the the lowest ever under Lanning at Oregon. The Ducks' 20 points were a season low and their fewest since scoring 16 at Wisconsin last season.
3. Dante Moore's Interceptions
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw two interceptions in the loss. The costly errors are uncharacteristic for the Duck and the team. It was the first time Oregon turned the ball over multiple times (two interceptions) in a game and first time losing the turnover battle this season.
Moore finished the game with 186 passing yards on 21-of-34 with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked a season-high six times.
"Adversity is real, right? You're going to face it at some point in your career. It's about how you respond to it. We didn't have a fastball today," Lanning said. "It wasn't Dante. It was the whole group, the coaching staff, the players. So ultimately, Dante's gonna look at this as an opportunity to learn from it as well . We'll grow from it."
4. Bear Alexander, Bryce Boettcher Bright Spots
Oregon transfer defensive lineman Bear Alexander and senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher provided bright spots on the defense.
In his third-straight start Alexander had his best game yet as a Duck, after transferring from USC this offseason. Against Indiana, Alexander finished with six total tackles (four solo) with two tackles for loss - which is a season high and ties his career high.
Alexander is finding his footing and a home at Oregon, showing improvement each game. It marked Alexander's second career game with at least two tackles for loss and first since 2022 while at Georgia.
Boettcher continues to be the the Ducks most reliable defender. Boettcher led the Ducks with 11 total tackles (five solo) vs. Indiana and has 10-or-more tackles in each of the last three games. The former walk on made his 18th consecutive start and 21st overall at Oregon.
5. Brandon Finney Jr. Shines
Oregon true freshman Brandon Finney Jr. gave the Ducks life in the fourth quarter when he snagged his first career interception and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to tie the game, 20-20. Ultimately, it was the only points the Ducks scored in the second half.
Finney Jr. etched his name in the Ducks history books - becoming the first Oregon true freshman with an interception return for a touchdown since 1997.
The Ducks now have had a true freshman score a touchdown in six straight games.
"He did a great job. That's one of the tougher routes to defend in man-to-man is the crossing route from the opposite side," Lanning said after the loss. "He did a great job breaking on the ball, we had good pressure up front. Great job finishing in the end zone and turning that into a touchdown for us."
Next up, the Ducks travel across the country to play Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. PT.