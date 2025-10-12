Ducks Digest

Five Shocking Stats From Oregon's Loss To Indiana

There was good, bad and ugly in the Oregon Ducks' 30-20 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. A look at five key statistics from the loss illuminate some of the issues the Ducks ran into and why Indiana emerged victorious.

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was good, bad and ugly in the Oregon Ducks' 30-20 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. The defeat snapped Oregon's nation-leading longest regular-season winning streak (23) and the nation’s longest active home winning streak at 18 games.

A sea of Oregon fans dressed in yellow watched as the Ducks' offense sputtered and the team made uncharacteristic errors that included a missed field goal and a season-high seven penalties. A look at five key statistics from the loss illuminate some of the issues the Ducks ran into and why Indiana emerged victorious.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

1. Historical Context

The Hoosiers secured their first-ever top-5 win on the road with the win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Indiana's team and fans celebrated the momentous occasion on the field after the game while the Ducks made their way to the locker room.

The sky is not falling for Oregon, which suffered its first Big Ten regular season loss since joining the conference in 2024. Despite the defeat, the Ducks' record is still impressive in top-10 games inside Autzen Stadium. Oregon is now 7-1 all-time in those games.

2. Offense Skids

Oregon produced a season-low 267 yards of total offense (186 passing, 81 rushing) while going 3-for-14 on third down. The 267 yards of total offense is historically bad as the the lowest ever under Lanning at Oregon. The Ducks' 20 points were a season low and their fewest since scoring 16 at Wisconsin last season.

Oregon Ducks Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks Dante Moore / Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

3. Dante Moore's Interceptions

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw two interceptions in the loss. The costly errors are uncharacteristic for the Duck and the team. It was the first time Oregon turned the ball over multiple times (two interceptions) in a game and first time losing the turnover battle this season.

Moore finished the game with 186 passing yards on 21-of-34 with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked a season-high six times.

"Adversity is real, right? You're going to face it at some point in your career. It's about how you respond to it. We didn't have a fastball today," Lanning said. "It wasn't Dante. It was the whole group, the coaching staff, the players. So ultimately, Dante's gonna look at this as an opportunity to learn from it as well . We'll grow from it."

MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Hold Back After Upset Of Oregon Ducks

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Share Of Blame For Indiana's Historic Win Over Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals What Went Wrong In Loss To Indiana

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon’s Loss Against Indiana

4. Bear Alexander, Bryce Boettcher Bright Spots

Oregon transfer defensive lineman Bear Alexander and senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher provided bright spots on the defense.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his third-straight start Alexander had his best game yet as a Duck, after transferring from USC this offseason. Against Indiana, Alexander finished with six total tackles (four solo) with two tackles for loss - which is a season high and ties his career high.

Alexander is finding his footing and a home at Oregon, showing improvement each game. It marked Alexander's second career game with at least two tackles for loss and first since 2022 while at Georgia.

Boettcher continues to be the the Ducks most reliable defender. Boettcher led the Ducks with 11 total tackles (five solo) vs. Indiana and has 10-or-more tackles in each of the last three games. The former walk on made his 18th consecutive start and 21st overall at Oregon.

5. Brandon Finney Jr. Shines

Oregon true freshman Brandon Finney Jr. gave the Ducks life in the fourth quarter when he snagged his first career interception and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to tie the game, 20-20. Ultimately, it was the only points the Ducks scored in the second half.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. (4) intercepts a pass intended for Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver E.J. William
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. (4) intercepts a pass intended for Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (7) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Finney Jr. etched his name in the Ducks history books - becoming the first Oregon true freshman with an interception return for a touchdown since 1997.

The Ducks now have had a true freshman score a touchdown in six straight games.

"He did a great job. That's one of the tougher routes to defend in man-to-man is the crossing route from the opposite side," Lanning said after the loss. "He did a great job breaking on the ball,  we had good pressure up front. Great job finishing in the end zone and turning that into a touchdown for us."

Next up, the Ducks travel across the country to play Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football