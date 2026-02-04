The Defensive Impact Of Oregon Adding A Former UCLA Commit

The Oregon Ducks defense received a massive boost for their future on National Signing Day, with the commitment of 2026 defensive lineman recruit Anthony Jones, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

The addition of Jones is a major pickup for the Ducks, as the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California, was originally committed to the UCLA Bruins. Jones recently went on an official visit to Oregon on Jan. 30, which was enough for him to flip his commitment.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jones is rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 35 overall defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Jones joins a talented 2026 recruiting class for the Ducks, which is ranked No. 3 overall by 247Sports, behind the USC Trojans (No. 1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 2).

Anthony Jones Joins Talented Group Of Oregon Defensive Line Returners

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With the departure of former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to become the coach of the California Golden Bears, Chris Hampton steps in as the new defensive coordinator for the Ducks. Heading into the 2026 season, Jones is set to join several impactful players on Oregon’s defensive line.

Returners for Oregon include defensive tackles A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander. In addition, the Ducks also return defensive ends Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti. Among the returners for Oregon’s defensive line, Tuioti led the Ducks last season, collecting 68 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

How Jones Can Make An Impact On Oregon's Defensive Line

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

With so many key returners on Oregon’s defense, Jones, while still talented enough to potentially make an impact defensively next season, likely won’t be an every-game contributor until the 2027 season, if he chooses to stick it out with the Ducks.

Regardless of whether the Ducks reach their goal of winning their first national championship in program history next season, the performance of the Ducks' defense will play a crucial role in Oregon’s success in future seasons, and Jones looks to contribute to that effort.

Other Top Defensive Line Recruits For Oregon

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Other recruits that could have a massive impact on Oregon’s defensive line in the future include another player named Anthony Jones, who is a five-star defensive end from St. Paul’s Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. Jones is ranked as the No. 5 overall defensive end in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Willamette High School and Eugene native defensive lineman recruit Tony Cumberland is another player to watch for the Ducks in the future. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound four-star recruit is rated as the No. 13 overall defensive lineman and ranked No. 1 in the state of Oregon.

Over the last few seasons, Oregon’s defense has been one of the most dominant in the country, a testament to the team that wasn’t the case before coach Dan Lanning arrived. The Ducks look to continue that trend with the addition of Jones to their defensive line.

