Oregon Ducks' Most Important Returning Factor

The Oregon Ducks are returning 66 percent of their production from last season, according to ESPN. That's the eleventh-highest in all of college football, but only the fifth-highest in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 9 UCLA Bruins, No. 7 Minnesota Golden Gophers, No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and No. 2 Maryland Terrapins.

The most important returnees for fifth-year coach Dan Lanning and first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton in 2026 come out on the edge with arguably the sport's most dangerous pass rush duo.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti

The 1-2 punch of the senior outside linebacker duo in Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti will be the faces of the defensive end room in Eugene, Oregon. That pair will be the foundation of the newly-appointed Hampton's group in the middle.

Tuioti was awarded All-Big Ten Third Team honors in the 2025 season, while Uiagalelei was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. The two combined for 102 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon, left, and Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady celebrate as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jerry Mixon

Senior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon also announced that he would be returning to the Pacific Northwest with expectations of an even more expanded role.

Mixon has tallied 65 tackles (34 solo, 31 assisted), seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks throughout his collegiate career thus far. Based on the production in the given snaps this past season, he's poised for a national breakout year inside Autzen Stadium alongside the tenacity of Uiagalelei and Tuioti.

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander

Can't forget to mention senior defensive lineman A'mauri Washington and redshirt senior defensive lineman Bear Alexander, each well over 300 pounds, who do heaps of the dirty work that goes unnoticed to the masses. Their explosiveness and overall physicality make them intimidating figures in their respective roles.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

More Returning, New Pieces on Oregon's Defensive Line

As for the promising underclassmen returning on the 2026 roster, there are plenty of them to go around.

Sophomore outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Elijah Rushing

Sophomore inside linebacker Gavin Nix

Redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Brayden Platt

Redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Dylan Williams

The Ducks will have some new faces from across the country on the defensive front, coming out of the NCAA transfer portal.

North Carolina Tar Heels junior D'Antre Robinson

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks redshirt senior Jerome Simmons

Howard Bison redshirt senior Derrick Brown Jr.

Oregon State Beavers redshirt freshman Bleu Dantzler

Looking even further down the road with Oregon's pressure on the ball, these are the names from the incoming 2026 recruiting class. The entire class, with all positions, is ranked No. 4 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten, according to Rivals.

Four-star EDGE Anthony 'Tank" Jones

Four-star linebacker Braylon Hodge

Four-star EDGE Prince Tavizon

Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland

Three-star linebacker Tristan Phillips

Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk

Three-star defensive lineman Anthony Jones

One can make the case that this whole group will be even stronger and deeper than last season's team, which made the College Football Playoff semifinals, with a healthy mix of returning veterans acting as defensive leaders, experienced talent in the trenches, and skilled freshmen with untapped potential.