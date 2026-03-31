Oregon Ducks' Most Important Returning Factor
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The Oregon Ducks are returning 66 percent of their production from last season, according to ESPN. That's the eleventh-highest in all of college football, but only the fifth-highest in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 9 UCLA Bruins, No. 7 Minnesota Golden Gophers, No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and No. 2 Maryland Terrapins.
The most important returnees for fifth-year coach Dan Lanning and first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton in 2026 come out on the edge with arguably the sport's most dangerous pass rush duo.
Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti
The 1-2 punch of the senior outside linebacker duo in Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti will be the faces of the defensive end room in Eugene, Oregon. That pair will be the foundation of the newly-appointed Hampton's group in the middle.
Tuioti was awarded All-Big Ten Third Team honors in the 2025 season, while Uiagalelei was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. The two combined for 102 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
Jerry Mixon
Senior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon also announced that he would be returning to the Pacific Northwest with expectations of an even more expanded role.
Mixon has tallied 65 tackles (34 solo, 31 assisted), seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks throughout his collegiate career thus far. Based on the production in the given snaps this past season, he's poised for a national breakout year inside Autzen Stadium alongside the tenacity of Uiagalelei and Tuioti.
A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander
Can't forget to mention senior defensive lineman A'mauri Washington and redshirt senior defensive lineman Bear Alexander, each well over 300 pounds, who do heaps of the dirty work that goes unnoticed to the masses. Their explosiveness and overall physicality make them intimidating figures in their respective roles.
More Returning, New Pieces on Oregon's Defensive Line
As for the promising underclassmen returning on the 2026 roster, there are plenty of them to go around.
- Sophomore outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt
- Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Elijah Rushing
- Sophomore inside linebacker Gavin Nix
- Redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Brayden Platt
- Redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Dylan Williams
The Ducks will have some new faces from across the country on the defensive front, coming out of the NCAA transfer portal.
- North Carolina Tar Heels junior D'Antre Robinson
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks redshirt senior Jerome Simmons
- Howard Bison redshirt senior Derrick Brown Jr.
- Oregon State Beavers redshirt freshman Bleu Dantzler
Looking even further down the road with Oregon's pressure on the ball, these are the names from the incoming 2026 recruiting class. The entire class, with all positions, is ranked No. 4 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten, according to Rivals.
- Four-star EDGE Anthony 'Tank" Jones
- Four-star linebacker Braylon Hodge
- Four-star EDGE Prince Tavizon
- Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland
- Three-star linebacker Tristan Phillips
- Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk
- Three-star defensive lineman Anthony Jones
One can make the case that this whole group will be even stronger and deeper than last season's team, which made the College Football Playoff semifinals, with a healthy mix of returning veterans acting as defensive leaders, experienced talent in the trenches, and skilled freshmen with untapped potential.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.