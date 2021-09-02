Defensive Players to Watch in Oregon vs. Fresno State

Highlighting three defensive difference makers for Oregon and Fresno State that could impact the outcome of the game.

The Oregon Ducks and Fresno State Bulldogs both have high-powered offenses oozing with fascinating play-calling capabilities and lineups. What makes this matchup interesting is the fact that both defenses have a chance to improve from a solid foundation set last season.

This matchup will prove to be quite the challenge for both defenses. Here are my three defensive players to keep an eye on from each team when the Ducks and Bulldogs meet on Saturday.

Mykael Wright: Cornerback, Oregon

Mykael Wright at the 2021 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wright is entering his second season as a starting field corner, but this will be the first season in which he will be CB1 for the Ducks, which means he'll likely be defending the Bulldog's top receivers in Jalen Cropper and Keric Wheatfall. It's possible that Wright could play slot corner, similar to where Thomas Graham Jr. lined up during his Oregon career.

The star corner could line up against Wheatfall or Zane Pope on the outside, and he can also come up to the line of scrimmage and bring down running backs.

Wright stuffed the stat sheet even while he didn't record an interception last season, leading the conference with nine pass breakups and recording 25 tackles. He had receivers on an island and wasn't targeted nearly as much as other Oregon defensive backs.

The matchup against the Bulldogs' receivers will be a nice pre-test before he faces the likes of the truly elite in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in Columbus.

Arron Mosby: Defensive End, Fresno State

Arron Mosby (3) celebrates a defensive stop against the UConn Huskies on Aug. 28, 2020. © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Mosby was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week after a monster performance against the lowly UConn Huskies. The fifth-year senior looked comfortable coming off the edge after spending most of his career as a linebacker.

UConn's offensive line had no chance against Mosby, who ripped apart the Huskies' tackles all afternoon. He especially made his presence felt when he blew past the right tackle and bowled over Huskies quarterback Jack Zergiotis, stripping him of the football and running it back for a 31-yard score.

Mosby wasn't on the field a ton, but he was a game-wrecker for the Bulldogs. He is excellent with his hands and breaking off blocks to chase down ball carriers and is disruptive off the edge.

Noah Sewell: Linebacker, Oregon

The 2020 season was only a sneak peek at the potential of Sewell, who has a chance to develop into one of the best linebackers in the country in his second season with the Ducks. Sewell was second on the team in tackles (44) and sacks (2.0) as a freshman. With the transfer of Isaac Slade-Matautia, expect Sewell's production to blossom. The reigning Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year is a sure tackler, and he feasts in the backfield.

Defending the run will be one of the biggest improvements the Ducks defense will have to make, and Sewell will be the anchor to that turnaround. Stopping Bulldogs' running back Ronnie Rivers will be at the top of Tim DeRuyter's priority list.

David Perales: Defensive End, Fresno State

David Perales (99) celebrates a defensive stop against UConn. © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Perales has become one of the best defensive ends in the Mountain West after transferring from the JUCO ranks and Sacramento State. Last season, he ranked third in the country in forced fumbles (3) and was the team leader in tackles for loss (9.0). He's already on the leaderboard in the latter category, recording 1.5 tackles for loss last weekend against UConn.

The fifth-year senior is a force on the defensive end. He was the anchor of a defense that sacked the quarterback more than almost any other team, as the Bulldogs were third in the country in sacks per game (4.17). Perales collected four sacks last season, but affected the quarterback much more.

He's a regular in opposing backfields and affected a bunch of throws and forced the quarterback out of the pocket last season. The Ducks' tackles will have to prepare for his combination of quickness, power, and footwork on the edge.

Brandon Dorlus: Defensive End, Oregon

Brandon Dorlus (97) chases down USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Dorlus is one of the top candidates to break out in 2021. He played mostly in the middle of the defensive line in his first two seasons, but it appears he will line up on the end as he was listed as a starting defensive end on the Ducks' organizational chart this week.

If you watch Dorlus' tape from the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC, he played a huge role in the Ducks' defensive success. He wore down first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker and pressured Kedon Slovis to force a bad throws, one of which was picked off by Jamal Hill.

Dorlus got into the backfield numerous times and will have to do so again on Saturday, especially if he lines up against starting left tackle and All-Mountain West candidate Dontae Bull.

Justin Houston: Husky, Fresno State

Justin Houston on the field against UNLV on Nov. 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. Justin Houston (@justnhouston on Twitter)

Yeah, you read that right. Houston plays at the rare "Husky" position, which is a breed of linebacker, cornerback, and safety. He can basically play anywhere you put him, and he makes plays all over the field and is a very intelligent player. He reminded me of a taller Jamal Adams or a smaller Isaiah Simmons.

Houston has a high IQ on the field; he sniffed out a number of short-yard throws that the UConn coaches called up. I recall one play in the second quarter on a third down and four, and the Huskies had three receivers bunched to the right. Houston called out to the defense as one of the Huskies began to move behind the other two receivers, and before the receiver turned around on a short comeback route, Houston was already barreling toward him and thumped him as the pass came his way and forced the incompletion.

The Oregon coaching staff MUST know where he is on the field at all times because he is an underrated player with a nose for the football and a unique skillset.

