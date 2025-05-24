Denver Broncos' Bo Nix NFL Playoff Prediction: AFC West Winners?
Can Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix lead his team to the top of the AFC West over the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders in 2025? A recent prediction from NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia has Denver projected as winners of the AFC West and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
When the Broncos selected the former Oregon Ducks quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, many around the NFL considered the draft pick to be a head-scratching one. Now, the expectations in Denver are sky high with Nix and coach Sean Payton leading the charge.
"Could the Denver Broncos win the AFC West in 2025? Well, I am not sure the Broncos don't have a better roster than the Kansas City Chiefs, and Bo Nix could always make a massive leap. Keep an eye out for the Broncos in 2025," wrote Scataglia in his prediction.
The AFC West is arguably one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, headlined by the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. In addition to the Chiefs and Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers were the third team from the division to make the 2024 playoffs. Can Denver take the division crown in 2025?
The Chiefs won the AFC West in 2024 and also earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a 15-2 record. Nix and the Broncos almost knocked off Kansas City during the regular season, but the Chiefs blocked Denver's game-winning field goal attempt. In the second matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs, Kansas City rested its starters after securing the first-round bye in the playoffs.
In the offseason, the Broncos added key defensive pieces by signing former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. During the 2025 NFL Draft, Denver continued to shore up the defense and drafted Texas cornerback Jahdae Baron in the first round.
In the second and third rounds, the Broncos gave Nix some offensive weapons, selecting UCF running back RJ Harvey and Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant.
Bryant attended the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, and he spoke to Up and Adams host Kay Adams about Nix's leadership upon joining Denver's offense.
“We actually all are taking a quarterback and receivers retreat. So we going to like go on vacation together, but we still going to go out there and work out, get some routes in. Bo’s (idea). Of course," said Bryant.
“He called me the same night of the draft and I think like 3-4 days later we all was in the group chat and he was telling us, 'Alright, bet we all going to like a quarterback-receivers retreat,’” Bryant continued. “So, pretty excited to get around the guy. I heard he likes golf a lot. So I got to get my golfing skills up.”