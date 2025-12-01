Bo Nix And Marcus Mariota Shine As Multiple Oregon Ducks Surprise In NFL Week 13
Oregon Ducks fans are becoming more and more used to watching their former quarterbacks face off on Sundays. Former Oregon quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Bo Nix headlined the week of standout NFL performances with their overtime thriller. Also notable, running back Bucky Irving came back from injury.
Many of the Ducks’ top offensive stars in the NFL were on a bye in week 12, but returned to action in week 13.
Bo Nix Leads Broncos to Another Win
The Denver Broncos continued their impressive 2025 season on Sunday with a 27-26 overtime win over the Washington Commanders. Nix made some eye-catching plays to create momentum for Denver down the stretch.
Nix threw for 321 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton created a conversation on social media due to the nature of the throw. Nix somehow found Sutton while falling and threw the pass in the perfect spot.
The Broncos now have a 10-2 record this season. Nix is the first quarterback in the 2024 draft class to reach 20 career wins.
Marcus Mariota Shows Out Despite Loss
The Washington Commanders have struggled in 2025 despite reaching the NFC Championship the season prior. Injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels have thrust Mariota into a starting role, but he’s performed well throughout the team’s losing streak.
Mariota threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos. He also earned crucial first downs, rushing for 55 yards.
MORE: How Oregon's Win Over Washington Changes Its College Football Playoff Seed
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Potential Opponents in the College Football Playoff
MORE: Shedeur Sanders’ Comments About Dillon Gabriel Hint At Something Bigger
The quarterback’s frustration was evident following the final play of overtime. Nix immediately found Mariota during Denver’s postgame celebrations and was quick to praise Mariota in his press conference.
“A guy like that … He deserves to go out there and perform at that level,” Nix said. “You almost wish both teams could win a game like that.”
Evan Williams Headlines Thanksgiving Performances
The Green Bay Packers never trailed vs. the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Evan Williams continues to star on defense for the Packers as he blossoms into one of the league's top safeties.
Williams finished second on the team with nine total tackles against the Lions. He’s up to 80 tackles on the season, along with three interceptions and a forced fumble.
Bucky Irving Returns
Former Ducks running back Bucky Irving returned from injury after being sidelined for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since week 4.
Irving didn’t disappoint in his first game since September. He rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown, while receiving two passes for 20 yards in the 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The second-year running back exceeded expectations in his rookie season in 2024, rushing for 1,122 yards. The week 13 game marked his first rushing touchdown of 2025, although he had two receiving touchdowns entering the matchup.
Irving’s return seemed to make an impact for Tampa Bay, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Justin Herbert Injures Hand in Win
The Los Angeles Chargers dominated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-14 in week 13. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns but injured his non-throwing hand in the outing.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said that Herbert will undergo surgery, but it’s uncertain if he’ll miss time. Herbert said postgame that he plans to play in week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles.