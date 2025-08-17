Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Making Waves Before Second NFL Season
After Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin joined his fellow former Oregon Ducks star, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, his rookie year left a bit to be desired.
Entering his second professional season, Franklin may be hitting his stride, with two touchdowns off four catches for 67 yards, tied for top receptions on the team.
"I think you're going to see those types of ascensions with players like Troy [Franklin]," Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Franklin after the 27-7 win.
Franklin Hitting 'Two-Year Stride' with Broncos
That's not all Payton had to say about the former Duck. Payton was asked about Franklin's development after a rather underwhelming year, and the Broncos coach reiterated his confidence in the young wide receiever.
"It's happening, and I'm excited," Payton said. "I think we've just got to be smart because he's playing two spots, but he's ... had a really good camp. He's confident. I've said this a bunch of times; it has to happen on the field, and you guys that have covered this team or any other team, you see it in the preseason every year. Some players begin to make some plays, and it carries over."
What did Franklin have to say after his explosive performance?
"Oh man, just having a great practice - great week of practice - and just trusting in our technique and abilities," Franklin said of his performance against the Cardinals.
Franklin also spoke to his efforts in the offseason to strengthen his consistency on the field, a big point of focus after ending the 2024 season with two touchdowns and 263 yards, a major contrast from his dependable college connection with Nix.
Franklin left Oregon in 2023 as the all time leader for receiving touchdowns (25) in program history. Can he find the same success playing in the NFL?
"I think I've done pretty good," Franklin said. "Every time the ball came my way I've tried to find a way to make a play. I've just got to keep going."
What to look for in the future for Franklin
When it comes to Franklin's progression with the Broncos, the former Duck is known for his quickness, but has notably varied up his route choices in his second year with the Broncos. Franklin has speed, and his record at Oregon for single-season receiving yards (1,383 yards) is something to keep in mind.
"So, that's why these games are important. Obviously, it's challenging when you're not going to play your starting group, but when you see growth like that, and every year we don't know who those players are going to be, but he played well tonight," Payton said.
The Broncos open their season at Mile High against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 7.