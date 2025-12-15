Why Bo Nix Was the Biggest Winner of NFL Week 15

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had arguably the best game of his young professional career in the Denver Broncos’ 34-26 win over the Green Bay Packers. This was the 11th straight win for the Broncos, who improved to 12-2 on the season and are now in the drivers seat for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Bo Nix, Broncos Win 11th Straight Game

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) high-fives fans following a win over the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The defensive side of the ball has led the way for the majority of the year for the Broncos defense, but it was Nix who was the star of the show on Sunday. He went 23/34 passing for 302 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Denver, as they have many times this season, found themselves trailing in the second half 23-14. Nix and the Broncos did what they’ve done all year in these situations and staged a comeback en route to a victory.

Down 23-14 in the third quarter, Nix found wide receivers’ Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin for touchdowns on back to back drives to give the Broncos the lead. They wouldn’t look back and held off Green Bay to secure the 34-26 win.

The Oregon connection for the lead!



This Packers defense is considered to be one of the best units in the league, but it didn’t phase Nix. That combined with Nix’s team being in prime position to earn the No. 1 seed and first round bye in the playoffs makes Nix the biggest winner of week 15.

Former Oregon Ducks Battling for AFC West Title

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs off field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 12-2 Broncos now have a one game lead over the New England Patriots for the top spot in the AFC playoff picture. This would mean the Broncos would get the bye week while the No. 2 seeded Patriots would have to play the No. 7 seed in the wild card round.

Denver controls their destiny to secure the top seed heading into the final three weeks of the season. They have clinched a playoff spot but have yet to clinch the division with the second-place Los Angeles Chargers at 10-4 still being mathematically alive heading into week 16. These two teams will face off in week 18.

If Nix and the Broncos are to win the AFC West division for the first time in a decade, they will have to hold off another former Oregon quarterback, Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert.

Bo Nix Proving Doubters Wrong

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When Bo Nix was selected by the Broncos No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon, many thought that it was a reach.

Nix struggled early on in is collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers, but found a new home with the Oregon Ducks after transferring there from Auburn prior to the 2022 season.

In two seasons with the Ducks in 2022 and 2023, Nix threw for 8,101 yards and 74 touchdowns. His completion percentage in 2023 of 77.4 percent was the highest in all of FBS. Nix was named a Heisman Trophy finalist and finished third in Heisman voting.

So far in the NFL, Nix has been impressive, throwing for 6,729 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. The Broncos have made the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.