Michigan State's Derrick Harmon Transfers to Oregon in Key Defensive Boost
The Oregon football program continues to stay active in adding talent. The latest addition being Derrick Harmon, the top-ranked defensive lineman from Michigan State, who has chosen to transfer to join the Ducks, according to 247Sports.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 320 pounds, the redshirt junior initially explored his options in the transfer portal following a coaching change at Michigan State in December. Despite visiting other powerhouse programs like Ohio State and Auburn, Harmon opted to stay for spring practice under Michigan State’s new coach, Jonathan Smith.
Harmon, who emerged as a formidable force on Michigan State's defensive line last season with 40 tackles, had drawn considerable interest from several top programs, including Ohio State, Florida State, and Miami. His recruitment journey saw a twist earlier this week when a planned visit to Miami was abruptly canceled, setting the stage for Oregon to make a strong push.
Following a crucial home visit this past Wednesday, Oregon quickly emerged as the frontrunner for Harmon’s commitment. This recruitment success aligns with the Ducks' focus to strengthen its defensive line during this spring’s transfer portal cycle.
Oregon is in need of strong players like Harmon, especially after losing All-Pac-12 selection Brandon Dorlus and other key players like Popo Aumavae, Taki Taimani, Casey Rogers, Ben Roberts, and Johnny Bowens III. Harmon's arrival at Oregon is timely, as the Ducks also welcome Houston transfer Jamaree Caldwell to strengthen their defensive lineup.
Oregon has recruited a range of top talents including quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, previously with Oklahoma, and Dante Moore, formerly of UCLA. The team also welcomes wide receiver Evan Stewart from Texas A&M and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who transferred from Washington
Oregon has been aggressive in the transfer market, aiming to build a competitive team capable of contending for a College Football Playoff spot. The roster appears primed for a strong debut in the Big Ten in the program's first season as members of the conference.