Why Dillon Gabriel Is The Biggest Winner of Joe Flacco Trade
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel may be the biggest winner of the Joe Flacco trade to Cincinnati Bengals.
The former Oregon Ducks star Gabriel made his first NFL start on Sunday after Cleveland elected to bench the veteran Flacco. Gabriel showed a lot of promise, despite a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. The trade indicates the Browns are comfortable with Gabriel leading the team and without Flacco on the roster.
Gabriel being the biggest winner is a bold statement, considering the Bengals have been in dire need of a quarterback since start Joe Burrow suffered an injury in week 2. Cincinnati has yet to win a game without Burrow and this could be a good chance for Flacco.
Why Dillon Gabriel Is Biggest Winner
The roster shift could redefine Gabriel's rookie season - It means means more reps, more attention, and potentially a fast-tracked development for Gabriel.
Gabriel now has the command of the Browns without a beloved veteran breathing down his neck. It's a fresh start for the Cleveland organization, which is hoping that Gabriel can rise to the occassion. Behind Gabriel, will likely be fellow rookie and backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Inside the building, the Browns have nicknamed Gabriel “the computer” for the speed at which he processes and retains information, per NFL.com. Cleveland must be happy with the development its seeing from Gabriel, otherwise a trade like this would not occur. For Gabriel, it's a huge win.
In the loss to the Vikings, Gabriel finished with 190 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 57.6 percent of his passes. Gabriel also led the Browns to their first halftime lead of the season - 10-7 over Minnesota at halftime.
Gabriel got Cleveland on the board early, finding Harold Fannin for a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He followed it up with a perfectly placed nine-yard dart to David Njoku, threading the needle for his second score.
Gabriel has moments to clean up, including failed to convert on multiple third downs in the fourth quarter.
Gabriel's Impact On Oregon
For Ducks fans who cheered Gabriel on as he became a Heisman Trophy candidate and led the Ducks to a perfect 13-0 record last season... it's also a huge win. Oregon now has three starting quarterbacks in the NFL in Gabriel, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix and Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert.
The Ducks' success in the league undoubtedly has a huge impact on Oregon coach Dan Lanning's ability to recruit the top high school talent and stars in the transfer portal.
Lanning took the time to address Gabriel's first start.
"I'm excited for Dillon," Lanning said. "He's a guy who works extremely hard and I know he won't take it for granted. He's still done an unbelievable job staying connected with our players here, which is pretty awesome for a guy who has moved on to the next phase of his life, that he still touches base with our team. I'm excited for him, excited for his opportunity and I know he'll make the absolute best of it."
Pretty insightful that Gabriel is still in tune with the Ducks program and current players. The saying rings true: once a Duck, always a Duck.
Gabriel became an Oregon fan favorite as he exceeded expectations. In 2024, Gabriel finished 326 of 447 passing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding seven rushing touchdowns.
He completed 72.9 percent of his passes in Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein's offense, and his efficiency was one of his biggest strengths.
Gabriel's Next Test
Next up, Gabriel and the Browns will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 12.
The question now: can Gabriel capture his first NFL win... and do it against a division foe that has an excellent defense?