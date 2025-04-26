Dillon Gabriel Warm Weather Video Goes Viral After Drafted To Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns made former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel the fifth quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns used the No. 94 pick in the third round on Gabriel, and some of the former Ducks' quotes from before the Rose Bowl are going viral. Gabriel, born and raised in Hawaii, expressed how much he loves playing football in warm weather before the January game in Southern California.
"We love warm weather," said Gabriel in an interview with KOIN's Brenna Greene. "I think we should play more football on nice grass instead of artificial stuff. And the more sun, the better. Why why do we do it to ourselves? Like do fans wanna sit in the snow and the rain? Let's just make areas, let's make domes, let's do grass, let's do more firework to games."
It was an early morning of interviews for Gabriel and the rest of the Ducks before the Rose Bowl, but as someone who grew up in Hawaii, Gabriel will certainly have to adjust to the cold weather of Cleveland, Ohio. He did play in the Big Ten in his lone season with the Ducks, and Oregon is certainly not the warmest place in the country.
After Cleveland selected Gabriel in the third round, Alabama coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts on ABC's broadcast of the draft. Saban defended the former Duck from criticisms against his height, instead highlighting his strengths as an accurate and mobile passer.
"People do all these things about measurables, and there's only a few quarterbacks less than six foot that ever made it big in the NFL, but as a player, this guys throws the ball on time. He's quick, he's smart, gets the ball out of his hand," Saban said about Gabriel. "He's athletic enough and quick enough that he can move in the pocket, he run if he needs to. This guy was very, very efficient as a college quarterback this season, and I can see why the Browns like him."
After Gabriel was selected, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that rookie quarterback will have a chance to compete for the starting job. Gabriel joins a Cleveland quarterback room that includes NFL veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and an injured Deshaun Watson.
The Browns' selection of Gabriel was a surprise to some because of Cleveland's connection to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders throughout the draft process. Other quarterbacks also came off the board on Friday night, like Louisville's Tyler Shough, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
During the second round of the draft, Saban also talked about the slide of Shedeur Sanders.
"I feel bad for Shedeur," Saban said. "Because I really do think if you look at Shedeur and you say, 'When he's in the pocket and he throws the ball on time,' he is one of the most accurate passers in this draft. And he could be an exceptionally good quarterback if he did that. He played with not so good offensive line, so therefore he became a scrambler, which was not his forte, and he made some mistakes and took too many sacks. And maybe people hold that against him, but I like the guy as a drop back passenger."