Why Does Shedeur Sanders Remain Undrafted? Dillon Gabriel Fifth Quarterback Selected
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected No. 94 overall in third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Gabriel is the fifth quarterback selected this draft after Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe. The Browns taking Gabriel is a shocking pick with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders still being on the board.
Sanders was once considered to be a first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, but remains on the board heading into day three. Sanders was ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect by football analyst Daniel Jeremiah. 102 players have been drafted thus far and Sanders is not one of them.
Why Has Shedeur Sanders Not Been Drafted?
This is the question that many have been asking themselves. What about Sanders has made him undraftable through three rounds?
On the field at Colorado last season, Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns on an FBS record 71.8 percent completion percentage. Has was a massive reason for Colorado's resurgence from winning one game in 2022, to going 9-4 in 2024.
During NFL Network's draft coverage last in the third round, host Rich Eisen asked analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Joel Klatt why Shedeur Sanders hadn't been picked.
"To me if it's just as a player, I don't have an answer for you," Jeremiah said. "There are teams that have decided overall that this quarterback class as a whole, they didn't feel comfortable with it. . . . At this point in time, the ability (of Shedeur Sanders) warrants a selection."
College football analyst Joel Klatt, who had Sanders as his No. 1 quarterback in the draft, had this to say.
"This is not on the field. If this is about his playing ability, he's going to be drafted by this point. So it's off the field. It's personality. It's fit with an organization. It's a meeting that didn't go the right way," Klatt said. "One thing I do know is that this guy can play."
Cleveland Browns Take Dillon Gabriel Over Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns drafted quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns have been very active in this year’s draft and got the party started on night one, trading out of the No. 2 pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dillon Gabriel spent six seasons in college football, playing for three different schools; UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
In his lone season with Oregon in 2024, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. He helped lead the Ducks to a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance. Gabriel was also named a 2024 Heisman trophy finalist and finished third in voting.
Gabriel is heading to Cleveland, joining a quarterback room with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Deshaun Watson.
There was talks early on this offseason that Sanders could be eyes by the Browns with the No. 2 overall pick, but that was not to be the case.
