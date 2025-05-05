Cleveland Browns’ Dillon Gabriel Wildly Predicted His Own Selection Before NFL Draft
Before the Cleveland Browns selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel actually predicted that the Browns would draft him with that exact pick.
In a video released on Cleveland's social media, Gabriel was at home in Hawaii before the NFL Draft. The former Duck was doing his best bird calls, when one actually seemed to respond to him. Gabriel was asked what the birds are saying, and with the added benefit of hindsight his answer was shocking.
"Cleveland Browns, 94. That's what he said, Cleveland Browns," said Gabriel in his translation of the birds.
A day later, the Browns used the 94th pick to select none other than Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon. For Gabriel to accurately predict his future in the NFL Draft is remarkable. However, Gabriel's seemingly uncanny abilities could also be a result of Cleveland hinting to him just how interested the Browns were in the former Ducks quarterback.
In the full video, Gabriel, a Hawaii native offered fans a glimpse into his life back on the islands:
"This is where all the boys would get together, at least in the neighborhood. Wanted to talk story or check out the view," said Gabriel.
Once he was selected by Cleveland, Gabriel spoke to the media about his experience with the Browns while he was still a prospect in the NFL Draft.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Traeshon Holden 'Hurt' After Going Undrafted
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: Best Uniforms In Big Ten Ranked: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Snubbed?
"I think just starting a true relationship with them and I think naturally in this process when you're around them for quite some time, you're able to talk through ball and get to know one another. I truly felt like those relationships were built," said Gabriel. "Just excited for what's to come, know that when we talk ball and and have had conversations, this is right where I need to be. It's perfect the way it played out."
After the draft, Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed some of the thought process behind the decision to select Gabriel.
"We spent a lot of time with Dillon throughout this process, brought him in right after the combine, did obviously the private visit and workouts out in Eugene (Oregon)," explained Berry. "Decorated college career, very accurate, very poised, throws with anticipation, good mobility. We just thought he had a really well-rounded game."
The newest member of the Cleveland Browns seems to agree with his new general manager. According to Gabriel, some of his self-perceived strengths are accuracy and anticipation.
"Naturally, I think decision making and how decisive I've been. Accuracy, something I definitely pride myself on. And the anticipation - all things that translate to the NFL," Gabriel said after being drafted. "Naturally, when you get around one another you just appreciate the vibe and understand schematically what they're going to do, but also the culture. Just appreciative and excited to be apart of it."