5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs?
Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is set to reveal his commitment on Monday, May 5, as he makes a decision between the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs. Curtis' recruitment has had a few twists and turns, but it appears as though this upcoming decision will be the five-star quarterback's final choice.
He was committed to Georgia for a few months in 2024, but Curtis re-opened his recruitment in October 2024. Now, a return to the Bulldogs is on the table, but the Ducks have reportedly given the elite prospect much to think about.
Curtis is the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2026, the No. 1 quarterback, and the No. 1 player from the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' rankings. Georgia and coach Kirby Smart certainly have distance on their side, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein will not go without a fight.
Both Stein and Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo were scheduled for in-home visits with Curtis before his commitment, but On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that both of those meetings were canceled.
Wiltfong also revealed that Curtis' mother said that the five-star quarterback is truly undecided, as of May 2.
Throughout his recruitment process, Curtis has spoken highly of his relationships at Georgia and Oregon, citing his comfortability around both schools' offensive coordinators. Curtis spoke to On3 about what draws him to Georgia as well as Oregon.
“The biggest thing is the relationship with Coach Bobo and what they do with quarterbacks,” Curtis told On3. “Coach Bobo has a long history and he’s done great as an offensive coordinator and I’m looking forward to getting back up there.”
As one of the top recruits in the country regardless of position, Curtis is expected to receive a generous Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal from wherever he commits, especially as an elite quarterback.
For the Ducks coaching staff, they can point to the last few quarterbacks that have played for Oregon: Denver Broncos starter Bo Nix and Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel. Although Lanning and company never coached Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Oregon's pedigree at the quarterback position is easy to see.
“The relationship with me and Coach Stein,” Curtis told On3. “My mom and dad really like it up here. What they do in their offense with the quarterbacks and getting players around them.
Can Lanning beat out his former boss, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, for Curtis? The Ducks previously held a commitment from four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, but he flipped to the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley in February.
Many assumed that Williams' decision to flip was partially because of Oregon's pursuit of Curtis. However, landing Curtis is far from a guarantee for Oregon as Georgia's recent national championships speak for themselves.
Barring any last-minute changes, Curtis is set to reveal his commitment on Monday afternoon.