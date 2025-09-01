Dillon Gabriel Makes Big Change After Kenny Pickett Trade With Nod To Oregon Legend
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel started the offseason wearing No. 5, but after quarterback Kenny Pickett was traded from Cleveland to the Las Vegas Raiders, Gabriel has decided to change his jersey number.
Pickett was wearing No. 8 for the Browns, and that jersey now belongs to Gabriel, who wore the same number in his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners and Oregon Ducks. As a result of the Pickett trade, Gabriel also moved up on the depth chart and is now Cleveland's backup quarterback behind veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco.
Gabriel impressed in limited preseason action with the Browns as he competes with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland's quarterback room.
What Dillon Gabriel Said About Wearing Marcus Mariota's Number
Gabriel received permission from Ducks legend Marcus Mariota to wear the No. 8 at Oregon.
Before the 2024 season at Oregon, and Gabriel revealed how Oregon coach Dan Lanning played a role in Gabriel wearing Mariota's number with the Ducks in an interview with former NFL linebacker Will Compton on "Bussin' with the Boys."
“I think it was just more of a respect coming from the islands, he’s the guy we kind of looked up to, and he kind of set the stage for all the quarterbacks coming up. Not only quarterbacks, players in general. I wore No. 8 at Oklahoma, but once I came here, I kind of told coach, I was like, ‘Hey, out of respect I’ll probably wear a new number,’ or something like that," Gabriel told Compton.
“I don’t know, I just kind of rethought it because coach Lanning said something cool about how special that would be. Then, I texted [Mariota] and then next thing you know, I just said ‘Hey, can I wear it?’ I wanted to get his ‘Okay,’ and then once I did, it’s special," Gabriel continued.
Born and raised in Mililani, Hawaii, Gabriel has been outspoken in his admiration for Mariota. Not only is Mariota the only Heisman Trophy winner in Ducks history, Mariota also became the first player from Hawaii and the first player of Polynesian descent to ever win the prestigious award.
Mariota is revered in Eugene, Oregon, and his legendary status is equal if not bigger in Hawaii. Gabriel nearly followed in Mariota's footsteps exactly as Gabriel was invited to the 2024 Heisman Trophy Ceremony as a finalist for the award after leading Oregon to an undefeated regular season, a Big Ten Championship, and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.
However, Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter won the Heisman in 2024, and Gabriel and the Ducks' national championship dreams ended abruptly in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.