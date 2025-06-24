Ducks Digest

Where Dillon Gabriel Stands In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is competing for a starting position, but the former Oregon Ducks player is one of two rookie quarterbacks on the team. Gabriel earned the most reps during minicamp, but does that mean he is in the running as the team's starting quarterback over Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett?

Angela Miele

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is competing for a starting job, and one of the biggest challenges he faces this offseason is the number of quarterbacks on the Browns’ roster, including fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

In addition to Sanders, Gabriel is competing with veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. NFL Insider Field Yates appeared on “The Daily Grossi” discussing where things stand with the former Oregon Ducks quarterback. 

Yates believes the Browns are going to stick to their word that the quarterback competition is wide open. The Browns will begin training camp shortly and even in August when roster cutdowns begin, Cleveland may not have a clear starter.

Flacco is projected to be the team's starter because he is the veteran with experience on the Browns. Even if Flacco does start week one, there could be a starter change mid-season.

During minicamp, Gabriel got the most reps of every quarterback. Yates explained why he believes the former Ducks quarterback got more reps than Flacco and the other quarterbacks. Flacco has been in the league since 2008 and the Browns understand what Flacco can do.

“I think that I’m not surprised that Dillon ends up with the most reps for this reason, Joe Flacco, at some point, you go like the difference between like your one thousandth and your thousand and first practice,” Yates said. “It’s diminishing returns even if it’s in a, not an entirely new system, but obviously being back with the Browns.”

“Nothing has happened in the past, call it two months has totally changed the calculus of how these two players stack up, right?” Yates said, discussing the two rookies. “You can have a little bit of a lead, you can gather some momentum, but like still ultimately I believe that Dillon Gabriel is the quarterback the Browns think has the better chance of their two rookies to eventually become either a part-time starter or an excellent, excellent starter.”

Per ESPN Cleveland, Gabriel finished the five open practices with 83 pass attempts. The closest quarterback behind him was Pickett with 83 attempts. Gabriel finished with 48 completions and eight touchdowns. Sanders had one more touchdown than Gabriel with nine.

Gabriel helped lead the Oregon Ducks through a successful 2024 season. The Ducks were ranked No. 1 in the nation ahead of the College Football Playoff and had an undefeated regular season. Gabriel continuously grew throughout the season, passing for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions and finished the season with a 72.9 completion percentage. 

Being drafted in the third round Gabriel may not start week one of the regular season, but the Browns could look to change the starter at some point in 2025. The preseason will likely be a crucial time for Gabriel. While he is performing well in practices, using the preseason games as a test run could show the team he deserves a chance at being the franchise’s starter.

The Browns first preseason game will be against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. 

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

