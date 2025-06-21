Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Snubbed In NFL Quarterback Rankings?
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is heading into his second season in the NFL after the Broncos made the playoffs last season with a 10-7 record, ending at No. 3 in the AFC West. Following a strong rookie season, Nix is looking to take another step in year two.
Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna ranked each team’s starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL season, and Nix was ranked at No. 14, making the top half of starting quarterbacks. Still, there seems to be some doubt surrounding the former Oregon Ducks quarterback.
“Here’s a guy who quickly learned how to eliminate bad plays. Nix is boring. But if he can stay in a good system with a good supporting cast, there’s no reason why he won’t be the next Jared Goff - and maybe even with a little more athleticism,” McKenna wrote.
Nix was ranked just above No. 16 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy but behind No. 15 Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and No. 14 Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
In the regular season, Nix passed for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns. The former Oregon player also had one touchdown reception.
There is still room to grow, but Nix demonstrated throughout his rookie year that he is learning the offense and continuously improving under coach Sean Payton. In the final 10 games of the season, Nix threw 24 touchdowns.
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Commits To Oregon Ducks As Class Ranking Climbs
MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction from Cleveland Browns Insider
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Predicted To Miss Big Ten Championship Game?
McCarthy was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, two picks before Nix. McCarthy faced a knee injury in the 2024 preseason, missing the entirety of his rookie season. McCarthy played well with the Michigan Wolverines, winning a National Championship in college, and he entered the league with high expectations before being sidelined for an entire season.
McKenna’s argument for McCarthy being ranked higher is not due to the quarterback himself, but the team he is on because Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has shown he can bring out the best of any quarterback leading the team. The Vikings starting quarterback will also have one of the top wide receivers in the league, Justin Jefferson, as well as wide receiver Jordan Addison who has been playing well. While McCarthy is coming back from a tough injury, he has the support he needs.
The Broncos struggled in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills, but the team exceeded expectations by making the postseason.
To improve upon last season, the Broncos built a supporting team around the former Oregon quarterback. Denver will have its top three wide receivers from the 2024 season returning, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Devaughn Vele. The Broncos will have its offensive line starters returning. In addition to starters, the team added to the offensive line, ensuring Nix is well-protected next season.
While some quarterbacks go through a sophomore slump, the Broncos are doing what they can to make it to the postseason for the second year in a row. Denver selected running back RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft. Getting the run game going will help open up the passing game, giving Nix an easier time on the offense.