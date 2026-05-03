Don't Be Surprised When These Oregon Players Turn Heads Next Season

The Oregon Ducks are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the college football scene, but among all of the players on the Oregon roster, these three underrated Ducks are in a great position to turn heads during the 2026 season.

Aaron Scott Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Don’t be shocked if Oregon cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. is one of the standout players from the Oregon Ducks' 2026 college football transfer portal class. Scott Jr. is a cornerback who can play on the outside and on the interior of the defensive back room, which will allow him to see the field quickly. Scott Jr. joined the program from the Ohio State Buckeyes and was one of the more underrated players to join the Oregon through the transfer portal.

Scott Jr. is one of the better press-man defenders, which is something the Ducks will have to play at various times in arguably the toughest conference in college football. With teams like Ohio State, USC, and Indiana having strong passing offenses and talented wide receivers, the Ducks will need the best defense they could have, and it would come as no shock if Scott Jr. plays a major role in that.

Iverson Hooks

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Iverson Hooks is one of the better players to join the Ducks roster from the transfer portal, and is one of the wide receivers with the best resume out of the transfer wide receivers. He is one of the players who saw a lot of action with the program he was with last season, which was UAB. The talented prospect is one of the better route runners in the country, and his blazing speed will allow him to see the field early.

His size makes him a primary slot guy, but it wouldn't be shocking if he had some work on the outside as well in this offense. He will be one to keep an eye on, as he is someone who could make a case for being a starter, or at the minimum a very big rotational piece in the offense for the Ducks.

Douglas Utu

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon offensive lineman Douglas Utu is one of the better players on the offensive line for the Ducks, and he is one of the players who fans should be most excited for because of his position versatility. He can play almost every position on the offensive line, as the only position he would likely struggle at is center, but it seems like he could play both offensive tackle and offensive guard.

Even though Utu may be a player who doesn't start for the Ducks in year two, he could find himself taking a large portion of snaps as a sub for the players on the offensive line. The depth for the Ducks at offensive line is talented and is not to be taken lightly ahead of the 2026 college football season.

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