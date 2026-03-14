First Look at Oregon Ducks Transfer Aaron Scott Jr. During Spring Practice

The Oregon Ducks have a ton of potential to have a huge season, as they are fresh off another big season. After falling short to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks added some impact pieces in the transfer portal, including former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Aaron Scott Jr.

The talented prospect was one of the many players who caught the attention of the media when it came to the first practice of spring camp.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) and cornerback Devin Sanchez (6) celebrate during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Ohio State won 70-0. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Look at Oregon Ducks Aaron Scott Jr.

First look at Ohio State CB transfer Aaron Scott 🦆 pic.twitter.com/umowt5rW6p — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) March 13, 2026

The Ducks' defensive back is looking great in Oregon green, but he has a ton of work to do, as he will be someone who has to fight his way into the lineup, rather than being an automatic starter. Oregon has a deep secondary, so playing time might be hard to come by for everyone involved.

Regardless if Scott is a starter or a backup, the talented transfer will absolutely be a contributor on the defensive side of the football, as he has a ton of talent that can't be kept off the field.

He fits the description of a cornerback at the highest level. In almost any other room, he will be guaranteed a starting position, but it is a proven fact that iron sharpens iron.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) lines up during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented prospect has lacked some reps on the defensive side of the ball, but he was one of the better defenders when it comes to the special teams side of things.

He was held the position of one of the fastest guys on the field, as he was a gunner to get to the punt returner. In his years with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Scott Jr. has totaled 11 tackles, seven solo tackles, and one pass deflection.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented prospect originally announced he was down to two schools when he was looking for a new home out of the transfer portal. Those two schools are the Tennessee Volunteers and the Oregon Ducks.

Both teams were in his recruitment when he was in high school, and both teams gave a great push to land his commitment, but eventually the talented defensive back opted to stay in the conference and commit to the Oregon Ducks, where he currently is one of the most anticipated players on the roster.

The Ducks have been extremely close to a national title in many of the recent years, and this year will be one of their best chances to win the title for the first time because of the players they have returning, coming in through the high school recruiting scene, and also transfers like Scott.

In addition to Scott, Oregon added two transfer safeties out of the portal in Koi Perich and Karl Williams IV. With a deep and experienced defensive back room, Scott and the rest of the Ducks will have to compete for every opportunity. With a long ways to go before fall camp begins, the pecking order of Oregon's defensive backs remains to be seen, but fans will get a glimpse at the annual spring game on April 25.