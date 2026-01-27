Why This Transfer Could Be the Oregon Ducks' Next Star Wide Receiver

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks’ 14 incoming transfer portal commits are slowly making their way to Eugene during the offseason.

UAB wide receiver transfer Iverson Hooks revealed that he is in Eugene with a recent Instagram story. The transfer wide receiver had an impressive career at UAB and has the potential to play a prominent role in the Ducks’ offense in 2026.

Why Wide Receiver Iverson Hooks is a Breakout Candidate

Sep 6, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) runs after a first quarter catch against the Navy Midshipmen for a touchdown at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Hooks’ arrival in Eugene in January is notable because it gives him time to develop chemistry with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and other members of the Ducks’ offense.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has gotten impressive production from transfer wide receivers during his time with the Ducks. Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart and former Ducks wide receivers Tez Johnson and Malik Benson all finished their collegiate careers at Oregon and became fan favorites.

UAB’s wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) carries the ball against Alabama State during their game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham Ala., on Thursday evening August 27, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans can use the connection between Moore and Benson as an example of what a full offseason together can do for the offense. Despite 2025 being Benson’s only season with the Ducks, it looked like he and Moore had played together for years. Benson was the go-to target in critical moments, such as on a 24-yard reception in a comeback win at Iowa.

Hooks already proved he’s a skilled wide receiver during his time at UAB. He finished the 2025 season with 927 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 72 receptions. He has the opportunity to show he can replicate that type of production at a program like Oregon and turn into a coveted NFL Draft prospect.

Additional time with the team in the offseason could go a long way, especially given Hooks' competition for snaps at wide receiver.

MORE: Two Brands That Would Make Perfect Sense For Oregon Uniforms After Rule Change

MORE: Rece Davis Breaks Down Why Oregon Ducks Are Winning the NIL Era

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Commitment From Elite Legacy Recruit

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Where Transfer Iverson Hooks Stands in the Ducks’ Wide Receiver Room

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Lanning returns former five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Stewart to the wide receiver room in 2026. Moore missed significant time due to injury as a freshman last season, but still impressed during his time on the field. Moore finished the season with three receiving touchdowns, 497 receiving yards and a rushing touchdown.

Stewart missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to a torn patellar injury, but he posted 613 receiving yards and five touchdowns the season before. Stewart has the opportunity to sit at the top of the depth chart in the fall, especially with a healthy offseason.

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Hooks could fill a role in the slot for Oregon in 2026. The Ducks lost wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. in the offseason, who ran out of eligibility. Bryant had ups and downs during his three seasons at Oregon, but when he was on the field, he played a big role. Bryant recorded eight touchdowns with the Ducks.

Iverson can show his elite speed and ability to gain extra yardage after the catch if he plays in the slot. Lanning is also set to bring in freshman Jalen Lott, who could compete with Hooks for that role. Lott’s a five-star recruit from Texas, who caught 20 touchdowns as a senior in high school.