Oregon Moves Back Into Top 10 of AP Poll Following Oregon State Win

    • November 28, 2021
    Oregon Ducks Move Into Top 10 of Week 14 AP Poll

    Back where they belong.
    After a Pac-12 North-clinching victory over Oregon State on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks moved back into the top ten of the Associated Press poll, coming in at No. 10.

    Last week, the Ducks fell to No. 11 after a humilating loss at Utah. 

    With the win over the Beavers, No. 10 Oregon will have a chance to win a third consecutive Pac-12 Championship in a rematch against No. 14 Utah. 

    The Utes moved up from No. 16 to No. 14 after defeating Colorado on Friday.

    No other Pac-12 teams received votes.

    Oklahoma fell from No. 10 to No. 13 after losing at Oklahoma State. 

    Here are the full rankings.

    1. Georgia, 12-0 (62 first-place votes)
    2. Michigan, 11-1
    3. Cincinnati, 12-0
    4. Alabama, 11-1
    5. Oklahoma State, 11-1
    6. Notre Dame, 11-1
    7. Ohio State, 10-2
    8. Ole Miss, 10-2
    9. Baylor, 10-2
    10. Oregon, 10-2
    11. Michigan State, 10-2
    12. BYU, 10-2
    13. Oklahoma, 10-2
    14. Utah, 9-3
    15. Iowa, 10-2
    16. Houston, 11-1
    17. Pittsburgh, 10-2
    18. Wake Forest, 10-2
    19. San Diego State, 11-1
    20. Louisiana Lafayette, 11-1
    21. North Carolina State, 9-3
    22. Clemson, 9-3
    23. Arkansas, 8-4
    24. Texas A&M, 8-4
    25. Kentucky, 9-3

    Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

