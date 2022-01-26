PODCAST: Analyzing CJ Verdell's Departure and Oregon's Running Back Picture in 2022
Oregon running back CJ Verdell answered a big question many Duck fans had been asking ever since his injury. Will he be back in Eugene next season, or will he try to pursue an NFL career?
Well, he's off to the NFL Draft and we've got a lot to talk about, as Oregon's backfield will feature a lot of younger and perhaps new faces next season.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres breaks it all down.
Watch the episode on YouTube
Listen to the episode on Spotify
PODCAST: CJ Verdell Off to the NFL Draft, RB Recruiting Insight and More
The Ducks are looking for some more playmakers to add to their backfield in 2022
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
