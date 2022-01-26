PODCAST: CJ Verdell Off to the NFL Draft, RB Recruiting Insight and More

Breaking down the running back picture in 2022 and some of the names Oregon is looking at on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.

Oregon running back CJ Verdell answered a big question many Duck fans had been asking ever since his injury. Will he be back in Eugene next season, or will he try to pursue an NFL career?

Well, he's off to the NFL Draft and we've got a lot to talk about, as Oregon's backfield will feature a lot of younger and perhaps new faces next season.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres breaks it all down.

Watch the episode on YouTube

Listen to the episode on Spotify

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

