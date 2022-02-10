PODCAST: Oregon's NFL Image, Six Ducks Earn NFL Combine Invites

PODCAST: Oregon Football's NFL Image, Six Ducks Invited to NFL Scouting Combine
Oregon's 2022 draft class, headlined by Kayvon Thibodeaux, continues to increase the Ducks' presence at the next level.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres tackles a big-picture question for the future and evolution of Oregon Football. He also gives some initial thoughts on the draft prospects of each invitee.
Watch AND listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast using the links below.
Watch the episode on YouTube
Listen to the episode on Spotify
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
Oregon's NFL presence continues to grow each year with another wave of talented prospects
