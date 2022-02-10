PODCAST: Oregon's NFL Image, Six Ducks Earn NFL Combine Invites

Skip to main content

PODCAST: Oregon Football's NFL Image, Six Ducks Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Oregon's 2022 draft class, headlined by Kayvon Thibodeaux, continues to increase the Ducks' presence at the next level.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres tackles a big-picture question for the future and evolution of Oregon Football. He also gives some initial thoughts on the draft prospects of each invitee.

