Ducks Dish Podcast: What are Oregon's Strengths and Weaknesses Ahead of Spring Football?
Taking an early look at the big picture for Oregon Football as we gain more clarity on the 2022 roster.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking sit down to analyze where Oregon is best suited for success moving forward while also answering viewer questions.
Watch and listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
PODCAST: Oregon's Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses Ahead of Spring
Do the Ducks have the most talented roster in the Pac-12 heading into 2022?
Oregon Looks to Get Back on Track as Road Trip Continues with Washington State
The Ducks have hit a dry spell but could use a strong road win in Pullman to boost their momentum
Top Offseason Additions That Will Make an Immediate Impact
Which of the new Ducks will play right away?
You may also like:
Offseason additions that can make an immediate impact for the Ducks
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Join the discussion on our Forums HERE