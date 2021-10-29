PODCAST: Previewing No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado
The Ducks will look to win their third straight game when they face the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PST at Autzen Stadium.
Max and Dylan sit down and give you almost an hour of preview content to get ready for this game:
-Anthony Brown's improvement and late interceptions
-Travis Dye's dominance as RB1
-The evolution of Oregon's pass rush
-Secondary steps up in a big way, forces more turnovers
-Wide receivers that are starting to separate themselves from the pack
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast on Spotify
The Ducks look to keep on rolling as the Colorado Buffaloes come to town
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
Watch the episode on YouTube
