    • October 29, 2021
    PODCAST: Previewing No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

    Taking a deep dive into Oregon's matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes with Ducks Digest Reporter Dylan Reubenking.
    The Ducks will look to win their third straight game when they face the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PST at Autzen Stadium.

    Max and Dylan sit down and give you almost an hour of preview content to get ready for this game:

    -Anthony Brown's improvement and late interceptions

    -Travis Dye's dominance as RB1

    -The evolution of Oregon's pass rush

    -Secondary steps up in a big way, forces more turnovers

    -Wide receivers that are starting to separate themselves from the pack

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast on Spotify

    Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts Link

    Watch the episode on YouTube

    Analysis: OL Kingsley Suamataia Enters the Transfer Portal

