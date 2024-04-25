Oregon Football NFL Draft: First-Round Record Looms?
The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan is here.
The Oregon Ducks football team has had a player drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft for four-years straight. Will a former Duck star be drafted in the first round on Thursday to make it five-straight seasons?
Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will not be in attendance, but the NFL Draft spotlight has shined on Nix, former center Jackson Powers-Johnson and former receiver Troy Franklin, who all have early-round projections.
Nix has pro comparisons to New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees and Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Romo. Nix is the only prospect who has met with all 32 NFL teams ahead of the NFL Draft, according to WalterFootball's prospect tracker. Talk about racking up the airline miles!
Nix is projected as a first-or-second round draft selection. Coming off arguably the greatest season ever by a Duck quarterback,Nix has been often linked to the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
The current projection for Powers-Johnson is to be selected in Rounds 1-2.
In an exclusive interview with DucksDigest's Bri Amaranthus, he said that no matter what position he is tasked with playing in the NFL, his "violent" approach will help him be successful.
"I play violently and I think that translates to the league really well," Powers-Johnson said.
Powers-Johnson's potential suggests he could develop into a reliable long-term starter for whichever NFL team drafts him. One NFC scouting director told NFL.com that Powers-Johnson’s intangibles resemble a starting center in the NFL.
“He’s tough, smart and strong. I just don’t overthink it with centers. When you get those elements, you usually have a starter.” - NFC scouting director
Franklin also has turned heads during the NFL Draft process. The pro comparison made by NFL.com for Franklin was Chris Olave, the standout receiver selected No. 11 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
Franklin left as Oregon's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (25) and tied for the most 100-yard receiving games (11). He also maintained a consistent performance streak, recording a catch in 30 consecutive games, the second-longest in the school's history.
For whichever NFL team who drafts Franklin, he is poised to be a valuable secondary option for a top receiver or a potent deep threat for a team needing immediate enhancement in their aerial attack.
During an interview with 750 The Game's John Canzano, Franklin expressed his desire to leave a legacy of improving Oregon football's receiver history since there hasn't been a first-round receiver out of the program in many decades.
"Oregon hasn't had a first-round receiver since 1972 or something, but that really didn't play a part in my decision. Because I feel like I am different. We can do something else different there. I feel like, I think I can change the culture at receiver at Oregon," Franklin said. "Me and some other guys can change the culture and that's what we are going to do."