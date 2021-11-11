Can Oregon Slow Down the One-Two Punch of WSU's Running Backs?

The Ducks have a big task ahead of them as they prepare to take on the two-headed monster in the backfield.

The No. 3 Ducks welcome Washington State to Eugene this Saturday in a huge matchup between two division foes. Both teams are coming off big wins with the Ducks downing the Huskies 26-16 and the Cougars beating Arizona State 34-21 prior to their bye week.

The most dangerous part of the Wazzu offense is the tandem of running backs in Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh. The two compliment one another perfectly and are able to inflict damage on defenses in different ways.

It's important to note that while the two have been together for years now they've never been able to play against Oregon in the same game.

Borghi has challenged the Ducks’ defense throughout his career in Pullman. In his two games against Oregon he rushed for 94 total yards and a touchdown, but that isn’t where he really hurt the Ducks. His ability to be get out of the backfield in the passing game has ripped Oregon apart in years past. In his career against the Ducks he's caught 15 passes for 121 yards and another touchdown.

McIntosh on the other hand, has done a great job of hurting teams on the ground so far this season. Of the last five games, he's been utilized more frequently and in four of those games he's gotten over 50 yards. As the back behind Borghi, his ability to add positive plays has helped the Cougars as they're 4-1 when he gets over 50 yards. Last year against Oregon the senior had 92 yards on 16 touches and added a score.

While in the past the Cougars focused solely on their pass game, McIntosh has added an element to the WSU team that hasn’t been there in years previous.

“You can’t just play pass,” Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter said. “Back a couple years ago with their scheme you really didn’t have to worry a lot about the running game. They just weren’t committed to it. Now they are and if you try to lighten the box, they’re gonna hurt you running the football.”

While the variety of weapons can be a huge threat, the Ducks really have to focus on stopping the players in the backfield

“They run the ball, they get downhill, they get outside, they are hard to tackle because they make you miss and they run behind their pads,” Mario Cristobal said. “Explosive guys, catch the ball out of the backfield. Of course the threat of their passing game is something that is –– they’re explosive.”

The defensive line is prepared to do their best to limit the explosive plays against the Cougars.

“These two running backs are great running backs,” Popo Aumavae said on Wednesday. “At practice we really emphasized wrapping up and making sure that we secure the tackle and we have ten other people flocking to that tackle after.”

The Ducks have struggled against the Cougars in recent history. Oregon trailed until the second half of the 2020 meeting and before that they needed a field goal as the final seconds ticked off the clock to win in 2019. In 2018, they were beaten soundly by Washington State 34-20.

While the Ducks rank second in rush defense in the Pac-12 (122.9 rushing yards per game), it's Wazzu’s passing game, which is second in the conference (259.3 passing yards per game), that should be a concern, as Oregon gives up the third most passing yards per game (244.4 passing yards per game).

