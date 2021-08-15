Top Offensive Performers From Saturday's Scrimmage

We got a look at the progress Joe Moorhead's offense has made since the spring game.

Earlier today we touched on our top defensive performers from the first scrimmage of fall camp. You can read that here.

Now we want to focus on the offense, which is loaded with playmakers old and new, including some young quarterbacks that looked great. Here are our top offensive performers.

You can find more in-depth analysis on these players by listening to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast, which was uploaded last night following the scrimmage.

Isaiah Brevard-Wide Receiver

Brevard goes through wide receiver release drills at Oregon fall camp. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

If Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton announced themselves in the spring game, Brevard certainly did the same Saturday after enrolling in June. This was our first live look at the Tennessee native and he did not disappoint.

Brevard had a great connection with quarterback Robby Ashford on one drive, and linked up with him three times on said drive, capping it off with a "grown man" type of play, climbing the ladder for the touchdown and ripping the ball away from the defensive back.

He caught a variety of passes from different quarterbacks and did damage on multiple routes, including a slip screen over the middle where he displayed his burst and some physicality. Granted, he was running with some of the second and third-team offense most of the day, but he really stuck out to us and looked like a college wide receiver Saturday.

Kris Hutson-Wide Receiver

Huston tracks a football as he goes through drills at Oregon fall camp. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Sticking with the wideouts, Hutson was another underclassman with a nice showing in the scrimmage. He connected with Jay Butterfield a number of times throughout the scrimmage and ripped off some chunk yardage for gains of 25 and 40 yards.

He found the end zone after reeling in a pass from Ty Thompson and made some nice moves to evade the defense. Hutson did have a couple of drops, but he also showed strong adjustment and tracking skills, going up to get a couple of passes and flashing his body control.

He's been receiving a lot of praise throughout camp and could be the YAC (yards after catch) playmaker that that Oregon has been lacking.

Ty Thompson-Quarterback

Thompson loads up to throw in Oregon fall camp. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Ty Thompson had a great showing in the scrimmage and played with a lot of confidence. He was the first quarterback to see the field after Anthony Brown and had a lot of zip on his passes.

Not only that, but the ball was coming out quickly and he was evading pressure. He had a great feel in the pocket and was quick to make adjustments when necessary, but also didn't take off and leave the pocket too early.

Thompson looked comfortable with the speed of the game, displayed athleticism in throws on the run, and had great mobility. He even got some run with the first-team offense and looked great in the spotlight.

What stood out the most to us, aside from his composure, was his willingness to trust his arm and take risks, throwing the ball into tight windows and pushing the ball down the field a bit.

Terrance Ferguson & Moliki Matavao

Ferguson and Matavao go through drills during fall camp. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

The pair of young tight ends put together a solid showing and looked like they've progressed since the spring game. They've both added significant weight to their 6-foot-6 frames and are physically ready to compete at the college level.

They each had some nice catches and were running around moving well during the scrimmage. Ferguson looks like he's held onto his athleticism since adding weight at Oregon, laying out for a couple of balls and playing with confidence.

Following the scrimmage Cristobal lauded their performances and said they've put themselves in the position to contribute this year.

Jay Butterfield-Quarterback

Butterfield goes through drills at the fall scrimmage in Autzen Stadium. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Freshman quarterback Jay Butterfield has been a bit of a sleeper in the quarterback room so far in fall camp. He had the best deep ball going during the scrimmage and is an incredibly fluid passer.

He connected with Brevard for a touchdown and tossed up a really nice fade to Franklin for a touchdown, putting the ball where only Franklin could get it. Kris Hutson was another target he turned to often and the two looked to be in a good rhythm for most of the scrimmage, other than a few drops during the two minute drill.

"Butters" also scrambled a bit on the ground and did a good job of taking what the defense gave him.

Honorable Mention: Tevin Jeannis-Wide Receiver

Jeannis goes through warmups in fall camp. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Jeannis is a name some fans probably know of, but don't hear much about.

He made his fair share of plays Saturday, albeit it more with the second and third-team offensive units. He's a very athletic wide receiver that also has good size at 6-foot-3.

Although he likely won't push for a significant role this season given the depth at his position, he strikes us as a player that you definitely want on your team because of how he'll push your defensive backs how he'll raise the level of competition in practice.

