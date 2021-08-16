Hot Clicks: The Top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

Football season is right around the corner, and fall camp has created many storylines to follow in 2021.

Leaves are beginning to splatter on the ground and the sun is starting to set a bit sooner these days. It's beginning to feel like football season, minus the excessive heat in the Pacific Northwest.

The Ducks are a bit over a week into their fall camp and just conducted their first scrimmage on Saturday. Young players have stepped into new roles and are making headlines, while experienced players keep on getting better and better in camp. Oregon also picked up its first pledge in the month of August both on the gridiron as well as on the hardwood.

Let's take a look back at the week in Oregon sports.

Jahlil Florence

It's always a plus when Oregon lands a recruit over Washington. The Ducks picked up their first cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, and Florence is a gifted athlete. The Lincoln High School product chose Oregon over Washington and Michigan, and he may not be the last Lincoln athlete to join the flock as we wait to see if Jalil Tucker will tag along next week.

Kel'el Ware

Dana Altman did it again, adding a 5-star player in Ware this week. Ware is an extremely talented 7-foot center that can shoot, handle, and block shots. He gives the Ducks some serious size down low and a formidable duo with fellow 5-star Dior Johnson.

Darrius Clemons

The Ducks have their eyes on the top in-state player in the 2022 class in Clemons, who included the Ducks in his top three schools along with Auburn and Penn State following a visit to Eugene during Oregon's SNL camp. He spoke with our Max Torres to preview his decision and to discuss how he would fit with each program on his list.

Jalil Tucker

Oregon has made quite the splash in San Diego, grabbing Jahlil Florence and Gracen Halton in the 2022 cycle. There's a good chance Mario Cristobal isn't done scouting in San Diego or from Lincoln High School, as the Ducks made the cut for Tucker's top three schools. Tucker will decide between Oregon, Washington, and Florida State on Friday, so it would be quite the feat if they could steal two prospects from under the nose of the Huskies in a span of eight days.

Scrimmage

Oregon held a scrimmage at Autzen Stadium for fans to attend, and the fans got to see Joe Moorhead's upgraded offense take on Tim DeRuyter's new defense. Our Max Torres and Nick Battey were in attendance, and they discussed who stood out on both sides of the ball, including some talented true freshmen.

Fall Camp

Our Max Torres and Nick Battey have been checking out the Ducks' fall practices and writing up their observations.

Oregon's Updated Roster Revealed

The Ducks 2021 roster with players' respective weights was unveiled this week, and some players made some remarkable changes to their bodies this offseason. Our Nick Battey breaks down the numbers that stood out the most to him.

Oregon Open 2021 Season Ranked No. 12 in Preseason Coaches Poll

Oregon narrowly edged out USC for the top ranking in the Pac-12. The Ducks open the season as a top-15 team in the coaches poll for the third straight year.

Final Forecast 2.0

The Ducks have 17 verbal commits in the 2022 recruiting class so far. Find out who our Reid Tingley says will join the flock to complete the cycle.

Torres' Take on What Oregon's Quarterbacks Need to Do to Succeed

Anthony Brown has the keys to the Oregon offense this season, but what does he need to do to keep the Ducks in contention for the College Football Playoff? Max Torres goes in-depth on the quarterback situation in Eugene and the four things the signal-caller must do this season to find success.

Robby Ashford

Rumors swirled this offseason that the Ducks' dual-sport athlete would become a mono-sport athlete in 2021, but he put those rumors to bed by confirming that he will be back on the diamond next year. He also discussed his growth on the football field and his comfort level entering the season.

Kingsley Suamataia

The 2021 signee has shown in spring and fall camp that he is ready to make an immediate impact, flashing his 5-star talent. He talked about his mentality ahead of his true freshman year and how he is tackling outside pressure.

Troy Franklin

Franklin enrolled early to get a head start on his career at Oregon, and he discussed how his fellow receivers have helped him catch up to speed and adjust to the college game.

