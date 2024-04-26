NFL Draft: Sean Payton's Confidence in Broncos' Bo Nix Rivals Past Belief in Patrick Mahomes
Under the strategic leadership of head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos used their No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix.
Payton's approach was meticulous and discreet, mirroring the intense confidence he previously invested in Patrick Mahomes during the 2017 draft process before the Kansas City Chiefs selected the three-time Super Bowl champion, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Back then, as head coach of the Saints, Payton was ready to select Mahomes with the 11th overall pick, only to see the Chiefs snatch him just one slot earlier. This time, Payton secured his desired quarterback without interference.
This selection also compares Payton's successful tenure with Drew Brees in New Orleans, suggesting Payton sees a similar trajectory with Nix. Payton's history of nurturing quarterback talent and achieving great success, including a Super Bowl win with Brees, adds a promising outlook to Nix’s future with the Broncos.
Joel Klatt of Fox Sports, who played briefly for Payton when he became head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2006, drew comparisons between Nix and Brees. Speaking on Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan, Klatt said, "He reminds me somewhat of Drew Brees — though he's not as accomplished a passer and is more dynamic on his feet."
Nix's stellar performance at Oregon, where he amassed 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions over two seasons, caught the attention of many, including NFL scouts. His record-breaking feats—such as the highest single-season completion percentage in FBS history at 77.4 percent—only heightened his appeal.
The Broncos' quarterback depth chart has grown notably deeper and more competitive. Nix will join Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci, and the newly added Zach Wilson in vying for roles. With Nix entering the NFL at 24, he should be well-prepared to compete for an immediate role.