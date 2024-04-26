Oregon Football Extends Program Record of NFL Draft First-Round Picks With Bo Nix
The Oregon Ducks football team has now had a player drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft for five-years straight, extending a new record for the program.
Quarterback Bo Nix was drafted No. 12-overall to the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft. It's the first time ever Broncos coach Sean Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds.
Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert started this streak, when the Eugene-native was drafted in the first round, No. 6-overall, by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. In 2021, Penei Sewell went to the Detroit Lions with the No. 7 pick. In 2022, the New York Giants drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 5-overall pick. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was the fourth consecutive player to go in the first round for the Ducks, when the New England Patriots drafted him No. 17-overall in 2023.
With Nix included, there are now 23 Ducks who have been NFL Draft first-round selections.
Nix also becomes the seventh Duck quarterback ever to be drafted in the first round, joining Justin Herbert (2020), Marcus Mariota (2015), Joey Harrington (2002), Akili Smith (1999), Chris Miller (1987) and George Shaw (1955).
The 2024 NFL Draft is in Detroit, Michigan. The first round concludes on Thursday, April 25. Coverage of the second and third rounds will start at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 26 while the fourth through seventh rounds will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 27.
More Ducks hoping to becoming ProDucks include: offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, wide receiver Troy Franklin, defensive end Brandon Dorlus, cornerback Khyree Jackson, running back Bucky Irving and safety Evan Williams.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oozes excitement for his former stars.
"We love seeing guys reach their goals and aspirations,” Lanning said of Oregon’s prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. “… I think you'll continue to see more and more players drafted here at Oregon. As we continue to develop the roster and develop our players. Credit to them. They earned that opportunity to have that day that they can celebrate and we're really excited for those guys."