Oregon Ducks' Will Stein Highlights Two Texas Tech Defenders To Watch For

The Big 12 Conference champions, the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1, 8-1 Big 12), along with the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten), are now in the sunny state of Florida as they prepare for the College Football Playoff's Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026.

Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein will have his hands full when trying to deal with a Texas Tech defense that ranks No. 3 in all of college football for yards allowed per game at 254.4. Their third-down conversion percentage rate of .308 is the tenth-best in the NCAA.

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein leads a drill with quarterback Dante Moore at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stein spoke to the media on Sunday about how the Red Raiders, led by coach Joey McGuire and defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, have a special group of talent in the second line of defense, directly behind their "active" defensive line.

"They have elite players. These guys fly around. Starting with their front, they are as active as we've seen all season. Their linebackers are veteran and aggressive, and their back end is really good. As a whole unit, you've got really good players at every single position," Stein stated. "Schematically, they pose some issues at some spots. I think they play with relentless effort, they attack the ball, they force fumbles, they pick the ball off, and they create a lot of pressure on the quarterback with their edge pieces.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez

Stein explained further what makes Texas Tech senior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez one of the best players that Oregon will come across all season.

"He definitely has elite instincts. He can run sideline to sideline, he can make plays in the box, he can make plays out in space, he attacks the football with forced fumbles, interceptions," Stein continued. "Shoot, he's run touchdowns in. I've seen him strip a ball from a running back, just running straight and running it for a touchdown. He has really good instincts. He's a veteran, he's played a lot of ball, and feels like he's really comfortable in his scheme. I definitely feel he's one of the better players we've played this season."

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez celebrates a BYU turnover during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Raiders' captain is a versatile defender who can stop the run and cover passes. He put up 117 total tackles (61 solo, 56 assisted), seven forced fumbles, six pass deflections, four interceptions, and one sack in his career year.

Rodriguez, as the true athlete he is, plays both ways. He has rushed for two touchdowns and returned two touchdowns in the past two seasons.

For his efforts on both sides of the ball in 2025, Rodriguez was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update From Practice Highlights One Major Absence

MORE: Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator Shares Blunt Assessment of Dante Moore

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Austin Novosad's Likely Landing Spot After Transfer Portal Entry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech's David Bailey

Stein also mentioned senior linebacker David Bailey as a player to keep an eye on out on the edge during his recent press conference. The Ducks are familiar with Bailey, having played against him when he was with the Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Conference back in 2023 and 2022.

"We faced him. He's as good a pass rusher as you're gonna find in college football. I think they definitely complement each other. They set him up for success with their scheme. So we gotta have a really solid plan for him on first and second down, then on third downs when they bring the rushers out and go attack the quarterback. He's a really good player. We've seen some other good rushers in this league. He's definitely somebody you gotta game plan for, for sure," Stein confessed.

Bailey is a proficient edge rusher who can get to the quarterback in a hurry. The Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year leads the team and is second in the country with his 13.5 sacks. That's along with being tied for third in the nation in total tackles for loss with 17.5.

Both Rodriguez and Bailey have improved their NFL Draft stock drastically in their final season of college eligibility.