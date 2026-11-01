Oregon Quarterback Dylan Raiola's Comments on Adversity Speak Volumes

It was a scary week, to say the least, for the Oregon Ducks football program. Oregon had to navigate the firing of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and the news that starting quarterback Dante Moore would be out for the season. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the program, the Ducks avoided another scare on Halloween, taking down the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats 34-26.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, celebrates as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into the matchup, there were plenty of questions surrounding Oregon's offense. On top of the offensive coordinator change and Moore's season-ending injury, the Ducks were also still searching for consistency at quarterback.

Neither backup quarterback Dylan Raiola nor Brock Thomas had fully established himself as a reliable option. However, against Northwestern, Raiola gave Oregon exactly what it needed.

The quarterback became the catalyst behind the Ducks' second-half comeback and finished with 336 passing yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing. His ability to make plays downfield and deliver in crucial moments helped Oregon erase a 20-6 halftime deficit and secure a much-needed 34-26 victory.

“We weren't gonna go down without swinging… We got back to our DNA, and I'm proud,” said Raiola following the win. “Let me tell you, this has been a crazy season. The ups, the downs, everything in between. Like, I can't say enough of how proud I am of this team.”

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson makes a touchdown catch as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although three losses have likely put the Ducks out of playoff contention, or at least left their postseason fate out of their own hands, Oregon refused to roll over and succumb to the chaos surrounding the program this season. Instead, the Ducks and Raiola responded with resilience and an important win over a Top 20 opponent.

"Going into this game, we were going to be aggressive. We're not living in the past. We're gonna worry about the present and the future. And I mean, when we ran the play before, we knew what we were gonna do for us. So we're just giving ourselves a couple shots at the end zone, and it paid off for us. I mean, I think if we don't score that, the game may look different. But kudos to our head coach," Raiola said.

How Dylan Raiola and the Offense Found Success

“We got really good receivers. We got really good receivers that can track the football, make plays. I wouldn't say it was planned. It was more just part of our game plan, but our quarterback coach, every Wednesday, we always work on those, and I mean, credit to him."

"It's the little details that make the big difference, and, you know, Kori [Dakorien Moore] making the release he did, and then being able to have awareness of where he was at, and then JJ [Jamari Johnson], JJ just winning at the line."

"I told JJ [Jamari Johnson] I owe him because if you go look at the first drive on the second down, I missed him. So I owe JJ [Jamari Johnson], and yeah, it worked out.”

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, center, and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Raiola on Getting Back to Oregon’s DNA-Driven Aggressiveness

“You could see the way we were playing, the way we were calling the game, and just how we were attacking. We weren't gonna go down without swinging, and I think that kind of got lost a little bit. I don't think it completely lost it, but we got back to our DNA, and I'm proud. I'm proud of our guys."

"I mean, let me tell you, this has been a crazy season. The ups, the downs, the in-between. Like, I can't say enough of how proud I am of this team."

"The way they just fight, show up every day, and they just keep attacking. Because let's be honest, we have a lot of guys in there that are gonna go into the draft next year, and it's so easy for them to just, all right, mail it in, but these dudes love Oregon. They love each other, and it's always about us. And then they just fight for each other. It's pretty cool to see.”

Dylan Raiola on Trusting Playmakers

“Yeah, I was kind of in a flow. I was kind of in the flow of the game. My guys gave me a bunch of confidence in that play during the week, and originally they told me to, you know, if the guy in the flat's not open, to tuck it and run."

"And as I was going to run, JJ [Jamari Johnson] just made a football play, and I'm glad it worked out because I might not be here if it didn't work out."

"But no, I'm just kidding. But I mean, our coaches put us in this position to be successful, and I guess players make plays.”

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) walks off the field after a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Raiola Praises Dakorien Moore’s Versatility and Big-Play Impact

“Yeah, I mean, can't say enough great things about him. He gives our offense so much confidence and so much versatility. He can do a bunch of different things. He can line up anywhere we put him, and he just makes plays."

"He just has awareness for the football when it's in the air. And, you know, I trust him just as much as I trust JJ [Jamari Johnson], as much as I trust Evan [Stewart]. Like, I trust all those guys. So, yeah, I mean, dude's a baller. Glad he's on our side.”

Mental Tactics Dylan Raiola Uses to Maintain a Rhythm

“Yeah, I think, you know, it's a different feeling when I kind of feel confident or in a flow state. I've actually started doing a bunch of breathing and humming and different tactics, and it just really helps me, you know, come back to center and really focus back on the next play."

"And, like I said, my team gives me so much confidence. And, you know, when I have the ball, my job is just to find them when they're open."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"And, like you saw today, if the ball is anywhere near them, they're gonna make a play. And so, knowing that and the way we ran the football, I know it was kind of shaky in the beginning, but that's football."

"We played a really good football team, and they pride themselves on stopping the run. And so, for us to impose our will towards the end of the game, I think showed a lot about who we are as a program and as an offense.”

Dylan Raiola Breaks Down the Deep Shot to Dakorien Moore

“Yeah, as you could tell, they were playing well on offense, and they had a lot of momentum. And we felt like we drew that play up. Coach [Douglas] Ross just told me from last year's game, and they didn't call it in last year's game, and we carried it over this year. And, you know, just ball fake and to bring the guy down."

"I knew there was nothing else behind it if they're in the coverage we thought they were going to be in, and so it's fun. I like one-play drives, 11 seconds. It's a lot less thinking and stress."

"But if you got to do what you got to do, Dakorien [Moore] made the dude miss and scored, so it's good for the Ducks.”

Dylan Raiola Highlights Freshman Running Back Brandon Smith’s Work Ethic

“That dude is special. You know, being a freshman, getting here when he did, he raised the standard for himself, and you just saw it every day. You just see it in practice."

"You just kept seeing him make plays, make guys miss. You know, the way our running backs finish in practice is special because they gotta break through the line, they get thudded up, and they run down, score, and they come all the way back and run the next two or three plays."

"And just the way they train themselves is awesome, and it gives us a lot of confidence. Brandon [Smith] is special, and he makes a lot of guys miss.”

Oregon running back Brandon Smith, center, scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Dylan Raiola Is Willing to Put His Body on the Line as a Lead Blocker

“Yeah, I mean, football player mentality. I'll do anything for this team. I lay my body on the line. I could care less if I get hit 100 times or I don't get hit at all."

"But the way these guys lay their bodies on the line, the least I could do is finish the play."

"I mean, Coach Lanning talks about finishing plays, which includes me. And if I have a chance to go help my guy get a couple more yards, you know, I feel like I owe it to this team to put my body on the line, and I love those dudes.”

Dylan Raiola Details Offensive Line Continuity and "The Law Firm"

“Yeah, I think they play a lot more confident together. We know who's going to be out there. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and, you know, our center Poncho [Poncho Laloulu] does a great job."

He knows every single one of those guys inside and out, and so when things kind of feel like they're veering off or when things are going good, he just finds a way to keep them going and keep leading them the right direction.

"And I mean, as fun as I have throwing at these receivers, everything starts up front, and those guys understand that. They take pride in it, and that's why we call them the law firm.”

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