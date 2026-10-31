Oregon Ducks’ Injury Troubles Deepen With Jordon Davison

The Oregon Ducks are dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive side of the ball while hosting No. 20 Northwestern inside of Autzen Stadium, and the Ducks suffered another blow with running back Jordon Davison heading into the locker room in the first half of the Halloween matchup.

On Oregon's first scoring drive of the game late in the first quarter, Davison caught a check down pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola near the end zone, and Davison was slow to get up after being tackle near the line of scrimmage. The Ducks running back limped off the field and was spotted heading into the locker room.

After halftime, Davison came out in street clothes and on crutches, and the Peacock broadcast reported that coach Dan Lanning does not expect him to return.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr., left, and Oregon running back Jordon Davison warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the start of the second quarter, the Ducks leaned on running back Dierre Hill Jr. to handle the load out of the backfield while Davison remained in the locker room. Oregon running back Evan Stewart, playing in his first game since the UCLA loss, even lined up at running back next to Raiola in the backfield, but the play was blown up by an errant snap from center Iapani "Poncho"Laloulu.

As Oregon trailed Northwestern 20-6 in the second quarter, Hill led the Ducks with 21 yards on four carries. Davison logged 17 yards on three carries before heading into the locker room, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Ducks running back will return against the Wildcats.

The Ducks offense only possessed the ball one more since Davison went down in the first half, and the Oregon running back was not on the field.

Injuries Piling Up on Oregon Ducks Offense

Oregon is without wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Messiah Hampton on Saturday, and the Ducks have had to navigate most of the season without starting quarterback Dante Moore after suffering a concussion in the USC game. The wide receiver room has dealt with its fair share of injuries and off-field issues, but Hill and Davison have been rather steady options at running back for the Ducks through the 2026 season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off after the Ducks loss as Moore was benched following an injury as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer fired and assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson calling plays, losing Davison would be a blow to the Oregon offense.

Oregon's average of 145.4 yards on the ground per game ranks No. 91 in the country with both Davison and Hill available.

On the season so far, Davison has totaled 422 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He flashed as a freshman in 2025, originally working as Oregon's goal-line option at running back before seeing an incrased role. Davison totaled 667 running yards and 15 touchdowns as a true freshman.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) stiff arms Portland State Vikings safety Deryk Farmer (12) as he picks up a first down during the second half at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon freshman Brandon Smith is a likely option to fill in alongside Hill Jr. Smith's 125 yards on 24 carries are third most on the Ducks. Oregon running backs Da'Jaun Riggs and Tradarian Ball are also options if Davison remains sidelined.

In the first half against Northwestern, Ducks freshman receiver Jalen Lott leads the team in receiving with 42 yards on two receptions after a 35-yard completion from Raiola.

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