Five Biggest Winners and Losers Following Oregon's Win Over Northwestern

The Oregon Ducks have upset the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats 34-26. That is a statement that might have been difficult to believe just a year ago. The idea of Oregon upsetting a ranked Northwestern team speaks to just how unexpected the matchup would have sounded given the history and reputation of both programs.

Oregon has established itself as a national football powerhouse, while Northwestern has historically struggled to find success, ranking among the losingest programs in FBS history. However, on Halloween, the Ducks avoided a scare of their own, taking down the Wildcats at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson makes a touchdown catch under cover from Northwestern defensive back Ore Adeyi as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both teams entered Saturday's matchup with polar opposite narratives surrounding their 2026 seasons. Ahead of the season, Oregon was expected to contend for a national championship and opened the year ranked No. 2 in the country.

Northwestern, on the other hand, was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference at 13th in the Big Ten preseason media poll. However, entering Saturday's Halloween matchup, it was the Ducks who had three losses under their belt, while the Wildcats were the ones carrying a top-20 ranking.

Despite the difference in records and each team's trajectory, Oregon was still the betting favorite, with DraftKings favoring the Ducks by 3.5 points at home.

The Ducks showed why they were favored, finding a way to secure a much-needed win following an especially turbulent week. Oregon had relieved former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer of his duties, lost quarterback Dante Moore for the remainder of the season and, just one day before the Northwestern game, saw freshman wide receiver Messiah Hampton arrested on Friday.

Despite the adversity surrounding the program, Oregon found a way to get the job done. There were plenty of positives for the Ducks, who avoided falling to 4-4 on the season, but the matchup also exposed some areas that will need to improve moving forward.

Winners:

Freshman Running Back Brandon Smith

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks and Northwestern Wildcats pray after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest positives from Oregon's win over Northwestern was the emergence of true freshman running back Brandon Smith. With the Ducks continuing to navigate changes and injuries in their backfield, Smith made the most of his opportunity and delivered his best performance of the season against the Wildcats.

Smith finished with 82 rushing yards on just eight carries. He averaged 10.3 yards per attempt and added a rushing touchdown. He also contributed four receptions for 32 yards, finishing with 114 total yards from scrimmage.

Through his first four appearances, the freshman had recorded 24 carries for 125 yards and one touchdown. Against Northwestern, he nearly matched that rushing production in a single game.

Oregon's running game had struggled to establish much consistency throughout the season, which made Smith's efficiency even more important. His ability to generate chunk yardage and contribute as a receiver gave the Ducks another option offensively and helped prevent Northwestern from focusing entirely on Oregon's passing attack.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola was another major winner from Oregon's victory. Raiola threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

However, more importantly, Raiola showed that Oregon can still generate explosive plays through the air without Moore. He connected with sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore for a pair of touchdowns, with Moore finishing with 128 receiving yards.

Saturday's performance does not erase the challenges that come with replacing Moore, but it gives the Ducks a much-needed reason for optimism at quarterback.

Oregon's Offensive Play-Calling Change

Oregon's decision to make a change on the offensive coaching staff received an immediate return against Northwestern. Following the Ducks' 21-10 loss to Illinois, head coach Dan Lanning relieved former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer of his duties and turned to assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson to take over play-calling responsibilities.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The change came after an extended stretch of offensive struggles that saw Oregon fail to reach 20 points in consecutive losses to UCLA and Illinois. Against Northwestern, the Ducks showed more life and finished with 34 points and 336 passing yards.

Johnson's first game calling plays also featured production from multiple areas of the offense. Raiola threw for three touchdowns, wide receiver Dakorien Moore recorded 128 receiving yards and two scores, and running back Brandon Smith provided a much-needed spark in the backfield. Having multiple players contribute allowed Oregon to find success without relying entirely on one offensive weapon.

There is still plenty to evaluate before determining whether the change will provide a long-term solution, but the immediate results were encouraging.

Losers:

Oregon's Ability to Limit Explosive Plays

Although Oregon's offense delivered its best performance in several weeks, the same cannot be said about the defense. The Ducks struggled to contain the Wildcats' explosive plays and allowed six gains of at least 20 yards that combined for 167 yards.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, center, and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest example came when Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles connected with wide receiver Griffin Wilde for a 64-yard touchdown.

Oregon also struggled to contain Chiles outside the pocket. The Northwestern quarterback finished with 94 rushing yards. Overall, Oregon surrendered 456 total yards, including 281 through the air and 175 on the ground. The Ducks managed to record three sacks but failed to force a turnover.

Oregon's Off-Field Distractions

Even with a much-needed win over Northwestern, Oregon had another off-field situation surrounding the program that overshadowed some of the positive developments from Saturday's game.

Freshman wide receiver Messiah Hampton was arrested on Friday, Oct. 30, one day before the Ducks hosted the Wildcats. He was booked into Lane County Jail before being released later that evening, per jail records.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton (15) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hampton was listed as unavailable for Oregon's matchup against Northwestern, which left the Ducks without another young option in their receiving rotation. Through six games this season, the freshman had recorded 18 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

While Hampton was not one of Oregon's primary receiving targets, his absence meant one fewer option available to Raiola as the Ducks worked to establish consistency in the passing game.

The arrest also adds to a season that has already included plenty of adversity for the Ducks. Between the coaching changes, injuries and struggles on the field, Oregon has had no shortage of distractions during a year that began with national championship expectations. Saturday's victory was an important step in getting the season back on track, but the program will still have to navigate the issues surrounding Hampton as it moves forward.

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