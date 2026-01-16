Quarterback Dylan Raiola Could Use Oregon to Reverse a Troubling Trend

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has used the transfer portal to the Ducks' advantage. Since taking over the Oregon football program, Lanning has led the Ducks to a 48-8 record with transfer quarterbacks at the helm and key transfer players providing essential production.

Transfer players are set up for success in Eugene with Lanning's culture and team DNA.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Bringing a new group of teammates together every season to find new chemistry is a tall task. Connecting players, like transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has committed to eight programs in five years, is a very tall task.

Dylan Raiola Could Use Oregon to Reverse a Troubling Trend

Raiola has been on the move for most of his football career, transferring schools six times since 2021, including four high schools. His college recruitment journey also took a few turns. In 2022, Raiola committed to Ohio State and then decommitted that sams season. In 2023, Raiola committed to Georgia, then decommitted from Georgia to commit to Nebraska.

Now, two seasons later, Raiola commits to Oregon. Can the quarterback finally find a home in Eugene?

Good news is, Lanning's culture has already had a similar transfer test in defensive lineman Bear Alexander. When Alexander transferred to the Ducks from USC, he had played for four different high schools and three different colleges.

Alexander has made an immediate impact in his first 15 games with the Ducks, ranking sixth on the team with 50 total tackles and third with 6.5 tackles for loss, earning a 73.3 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus. He was also named All-Big Ten second-team by the league’s coaches, media, and the Associated Press.

Maybe most importantly, Alexander had a choice to again leave but instead decided to stay. Alexander's NFL Draft stock was gaining buzz, rising to the top-100 prospects on a few analysts' lists. Alexander decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene in a choice that shows maturity. It also could be a solid business decision, proving to NFL scouts that he isn't constantly on the move and can buy into a team.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Raiola has that same opportunity with the Ducks.

In a splash move, starting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the Ducks for another season. With Moore returning, Raiola could use a redshirt season in 2026 and represents a clear succession plan, developing behind Moore before eventually taking over in Eugene.

Raiola now has the opportunity to get fully healthy and develop behind potential Heisman Trophy contender Moore. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, proving he can stay committed to a program, even in a backup role, demonstrates both patience and poise to the football world.

Even if Raiola backs up Moore in 2026, starts in 2027 and then declares for the draft - showing that he has the patience to earn a role and learn would go a long way in reversing the troubling trend.

Dylan Raiola's Timeline

A product of Buford, Georgia, Raiola's timeline could give a person whiplash.

However, the potential is there for the former 5-star recruit. Earning the starting job as a true freshman, Raiola amassed 4,819 passing yards for 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in nearly two seasons. He started the first nine games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When Raiola's transfer portal decision was made public, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was interviewed on Husker Radio Network before the Cornhuskers' bowl game, and he offered a brief comment on Raiola:

"If he needs a fresh start I’m going to pray that he finds the right place and that he has so much success. With that being said, there’s a lot of great QBs out there and a lot of guys want to play at Nebraska," Rhule said.

His timeline is organized below.

Dylan Raiola's football journey continues.



2021: Burleson High School (Texas)

2021-22: Chandler High School (Arizona)

2022: Commits to Ohio State

2022: Decommits from Ohio State

2023: Pinnacle High School (Arizona)

2023: Commits to Georgia

2023-24: Buford High School (Georgia)… pic.twitter.com/uoriWjq0hk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 12, 2026

If Raiola does earn Oregon's starting role in 2027, the Ducks do face his former team in the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola

Raiola could find some smooth air in his collegiate career by taking a path less traveled.

Moore likened the Raiola situation to his own experience transferring to Oregon from UCLA before the 2024 season, where he backed up and learned behind now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Moore showed strong leadership and confidence when asked about Raiola joining the Ducks program. While some athletes might feel threatened by a new player entering their position room, Moore emphasized the positive aspects of having another talented quarterback to push him.

"Yeah, (Raiola) is a great dude. Of course, we haven't talked much, but just seeing him and how he just competes. I know when he comes here that he's gonna be a great guy for the quarterback room," Moore said.

"I wanna make sure that I give him my ideas, my thoughts - like Dillon Gabriel did for me and make sure that I just give him the resources to make sure he's better on his game. But I know when he comes here, he's not gonna fall and not push me. He's gonna push me and compete and have fun. I'm glad to be able to see him," Moore said.

Between Lanning's team DNA and Moore's ability to lead, Raiola is in a prime situation in Eugene to change his narrative.

