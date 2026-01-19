Why Dylan Raiola Transfer Criticism Misses The Mark

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola turned heads with his decision to transfer to the Oregon Ducks, and the move was questioned even more after Ducks quarterback Dante Moore announced his decision to forgo the NFL Draft and return to Oregon.

Raiola has bounced around throughout his football career, playing for different high schools in different states before eventually landing at Nebraska. His move to Oregon has drawn some criticism, especially from former Georgia quarterback turned ESPN analyst Aaron Murray.

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

What Aaron Murray Said About Dylan Raiola

Appearing on The Zach Gelb Show, Murray didn't hold back on Raiola when asked about Oregon's quarterback room:

“Or Raiola just decides to transfer again somehow, because he can't stay loyal to anywhere. So you never know what he's going to do. I’m still waiting for some Twitter report that he's 'Oh, now Raiola’s going back to Nebraska or going here or there.' I don't know man. The inability to commit is just, I don’t think, good for these kids long term when it comes to their development and getting ready for the next level. Just bouncing around. Obviously just not having a home," Murray said.

"You're the starting quarterback at Nebraska. Like, come on, dude. Just enjoy it. I don't know why we got to bounce around like that. What for a couple extra bucks? I don't know it just kind of sickens me a little bit to see these guys. . . . Ty Simpson said it beautifully the other day. He said, 'Yeah, I could go to Miami or Tennessee and make five to six million dollars, but I would completely piss away what I did at Alabama,'" Murray continued.

Murray might have a point with college football players burning bridges, and Oregon fans hold on dearly to multiple years of memories with quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert. However, Ducks fans also saw firsthand how transfer quarterback Bo Nix worked with Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Oregon's offensive coordinators (Kenny Dillingham and Will Stein).

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiola's commitment to the Ducks coincided with reports that the former Nebraska quarterback was willing to sit behind Moore while rehabbing his broken leg. When Moore eventually made his NFL Draft decision, Raiola's status didn't need to be questioned. With the transfer portal closed, Raiola's commitment to Oregon appears to be a firm one after all.

If Raiola is thinking short-term and not considering his development, why transfer to Oregon, a program that has proven success with transfer quarterbacks?

"It's stupid to me, I think these kids like I said are pissing away an opportunity for the rest of their lives. They're thinking about right now and not 10, 15, 20 years and what building a relationship can do," Murray said.

Following Dante Moore's Footsteps?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore originally committed to UCLA out of high school, and he decided to leave Southern California for Eugene, ultimately building his draft stock. The Ducks starting quarterback was praised for his decision to come to Oregon behind current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and it seemingly paid off. Despite being projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore decided to return to school.

Some might argue that leaving Nebraska is different than leaving UCLA, but why criticize Raiola for making a decision centered on his development? Raiola certainly received lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) offers in the transfer portal, but the former Cornhuskers quarterback was likely taken care of at Nebraska, signing NIL deals with Adidas and EA Sports. His NIL valuation, per On3, is $2.3 million.

Before his injury, Raiola was completing 72.4 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions through nine games. He was sacked 27 times, and in the four games without Raiola, Nebraska only allowed six more sacks on the season.

Fans might have to wait until 2027 to see Raiola play meaningful snaps for Oregon, and the outcome of his transfer portal move will not be clear until then.

