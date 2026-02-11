Dylan Raiola Already Helping Oregon Ducks Recruit Elite Texas Quarterback

Quarterback recruit Ty Snell from the class of 2029 is already generating national attention following his first season at Allen High School in Allen, Texas. College programs across the country have begun tracking the rising prospect after he quickly picked up early scholarship offers from several top schools.

Snell’s buzz follows a strong freshman campaign in which he threw for 1,030 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. While the production is impressive for a first-year high school player, Snell is not new to the spotlight. He previously started at quarterback for Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, during his eighth-grade season, giving him an uncommon level of varsity experience for his age.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His freshman campaign, combined with the varsity experience he gained as an eighth grader, has already helped Snell secure nearly 20 scholarship offers. Among the programs to extend early interest are the Houston Cougars, Kentucky Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes and, most recently, the Oregon Ducks.

Dylan Raiola Helping Oregon Recruit Texas Quarterback Ty Snell

Following Oregon’s offer, the highly touted gunslinger spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI’s Caleb Sisk about what the opportunity means to him and how the Ducks entered his rapidly growing recruitment.

"It means a lot to be offered by Oregon. They have always been one of the best teams in college football. Just having them extend an offer to me as a freshman was an amazing feeling," Snell said.

Notably, Snell has already made a connection with an Oregon player. Quarterback transfer Dylan Raiola has praised the Ducks program in conversations with Snell, giving the talented prospect insight into the culture and environment he’ll be weighing heavily as his recruitment progresses.

"This offer definitely makes me consider Oregon as an option. I love their high-powered offense. They throw the ball around a lot. I have been talking to my guy Dylan Raiola, and he says it’s really nice up there," Snell said to close the conversation with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk.

Raiola transferred from the Nebraska Cornhuskers this offseason and is already aiding the Ducks' recruiting efforts at quarterback.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ty Snell Reveals Plans To Visit Eugene

Snell confirmed that Oregon has long been one of his favorite schools, making the Ducks a program he is especially excited to visit. He shared his thoughts on the recruiting trip, which he hopes to schedule with Oregon in the near future.

"I plan to visit either this spring or for sure in the summer. It’s always been one of my favorite schools, so getting a chance to go see the campus is awesome," Snell said.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches medal O during the march march before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Several images typically come to mind when recruits think of the Oregon program. For many, the conversation starts with the ever-changing uniforms. Snell, however, pointed to something different. Rather than the aesthetics, he emphasized Oregon’s sustained success and consistent presence in the national title conversation as the program’s defining trait.

"When I think of the Ducks It’s usually a National Championship contender. I think this is because they have a history of being a winning program," Snell said.

Snell went on to confirm which coach on the Oregon staff extended the offer. Among the program’s staff, the coach who reached out to him is a key figure in his recruitment and could play a pivotal role as he navigates his college decision.cular.

"The Oregon Ducks quarterback coach Koa Ka’ai is the coach who gave me an offer," Snell said.