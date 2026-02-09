Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Dillon Mitchell Opens Up About Oregon Ducks Offer

Four-star wide receiver recruit Dillon Mitchell from the class of 2028 is one of the better prospects out of Texas. He currently plays for the C.E. King program in the Houston area. He is also recognized as one of the top-ranked athletes in the state, as he is nationally ranked No. 100, positionally ranked No. 8, and statewide ranked No. 12 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Mitchell has earned many offers recently, bringing his total to nearly 35. The talented prospect has earned a lot of these offers during and in the middle of his successful 2025 season, which he finished with stats in many different categories, proving that he is one of the top players in the nation as an athlete.

His stats consisted of the following.

Rushing: 33 carries, 354 yards four touchdowns

Receiving: 41 receptions, 869 yards, nine touchdowns

Kickoffs: 13 returns, 406 yards, three touchdowns

Punts: 9 returns, 108 yards

Fumble recovery returned for a touchdown

Since earning offers from many schools like Arizona, LSU, and Kentucky, the talented prospect picked up his Oregon Ducks offer. This is one of his more recent offers, as it is followed only by offers from the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Stanford Cardinals. Following the offer, the talented prospect caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to detail his accomplishment.

Dillon Mitchell Talks Through His Oregon Ducks Offer

"It means a lot to reactive an offer from the Ducks," Mitchell said. "It's an honor."

Mitchell would then go into detail when discussing which coach extended an offer to him. He also detailed what type of message was left with him when receiving this offer from the Oregon Ducks staff.

"Coach (Ra'Shaad) Samples (Oregon Ducks running back coach) is the coach who offered me, and he just left a message to tell me to come down and visit, so I can get a better feel for what Oregon has to offer," Mitchell told Oregon Ducks on SI.

Mitchell talked through the details of what catches his attention, as he would have the same answer as a large majority of the prospects who receive an offer from the Ducks and their staff members.

"When I think of the Ducks, I always think of their jerseys because they have some of the best-looking jerseys I have ever seen," Mitchell said.

Visiting a program can be the make-or-break for a decision when it comes to the recruiting world. Luckily for Oregon, Mitchell has confirmed he plans on visiting the Ducks program and learning more about what they have to offer compared to the other programs he plans on visiting down the line.

"I do plan on visiting Oregon eventually because I’m big on vibes and culture, so I would love to see how it is out there and if it fits me as a player," said Mitchell.

The talented prospect would leave off with a strong statement regarding his recruitment and his decision. He detailed how this offer is bigger, but in the end, the decision is much deeper than the name of a college program.

"I believe the Ducks offering me might make some teams believe they can’t get me, but I'll never know, and I still need time to consider my teams because I'm not one to pick teams on just your name," Mitchell said.

