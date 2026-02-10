Two Oregon Recruits Who Could Shine as Freshmen For the Ducks



The Oregon Ducks had multiple true freshmen contribute in big ways en route to one of the best seasons in program history during the 2025 season. After signing an arguably better recruiting class during the 2026 cycle, the Ducks have multiple players that could shine on the field as true freshmen.

Here are a pair of blue-chip signees who could make instant impacts in their first year at Oregon.

Five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up while going through game notes during the first half against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A late riser in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Lott emerged as the No. 1 ranked offensive skill player in the Ducks’ class. He checks in as the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 19 player in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Built in a similar frame to former five-star recruit Dakorien Moore, the 6-0, 176 pound Lott isn’t the biggest target on the field, but he knows how to get open. He knows how to make the most of his frame by utilizing his speed and offering big-play capabilities. Lott is a legit track star who can fly down the football field.

The Ducks will have plenty of opportunities at wide receiver behind Evan Stewart and Moore next season. With only one transfer wide receiver signing with Oregon, it allows for a freshman like Lott to nab snaps and reps to showcase himself.

It will be hard to replicate the performance Moore had during his freshman year in 2025, but Lott has a chance to still make meaningful impacts if given the opportunity.

Four-star running back Tradarian Ball

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Another position where Oregon saw a lot of production from freshmen was at running back. 2025 four-star running back Tradarian Ball joins a young position group with the Ducks.

There will be plenty of opportunities for carries behind sophomores Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. due to the departures of Jayden Limar, Makhi Hughes, and Jay Harris to the transfer portal.

Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples is one of the top positional coaches in the country and knows how to develop and squeeze the most talent out of his players. Ball could earn a role similar to Davison or Hill’s as freshmen last season with a strong fall camp.

Recent history of impact freshman

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It’s not hard to envision Oregon having a couple of freshmen who could contribute significantly next season. In 2025, the Ducks had a handful of true freshman breakouts on the offensive side of the ball, including Davison, Hill, and wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Davison and Hill combined for over 1,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns as freshman, meanwhile Moore reeled in 34 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

If the Ducks want to find similar success like they have over the past few seasons, then they will need to count on being able to rely on their backside. Bringing in kids like Ball and Lott will help the Ducks

