Oregon Adds Quarterback Recruit Dayton Raiola As Position Change Looms

On National Signing Day, three-star quarterback recruit Dayton Raiola has announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks. Raiola is an uber-talented prospect from the state of Georgia who has been playing high school football with the Buford Wolves, which is one of the better programs in the state of Georgia and the nation when it comes to high school football.

While the younger Raiola played quarterback in High School, he will likely switch positions to more of an H-back/tight end in college.

In this past season, Raiola helped lead the Wolves to a state title, which was later named the national championship, according to MaxPreps. The proven gunslinger was one of the better Peach State quarterbacks, as he finished the season with 26 passing touchdowns and around 2,200 passing yards in the state's toughest division.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiola was seemingly down to four programs in the end, as he committed and signed to the Ducks over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Appalachian State Mountaineers, and the Charlotte 49ers. The main threat for the Ducks was Nebraska, where he was previously committed.

This was the expected decision, as he was previously predicted to land with the Ducks following some news in the transfer portal that would tie the Buford High School star with a family member at Oregon. This was also a key factor in why the prospect opted to back off his Nebraska commitment, alongside the firing of his uncle, Donovan Raiola, who was the offensive line coach for the Huskers.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Another Big Recruiting Commitment

MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Running Back Simeon Price Might Be Exactly What Oregon Needs

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over USC, Washington

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Dayton Raiola Joins Dylan Raiola at Oregon

Dayton Raiola is now set to join the Ducks, which is the same program that his brother Dylan transferred to after spending two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Dylan Raiola is expected to be the backup to starter Dante Moore and perhaps using a redshirt after being one of the more intriguing staters in the Big Ten.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Dayton Raiola joins an Oregon tight end room that is loaded with talent.

The Ducks' leading tight end in 2025, Kenyon Sadiq, declared for the NFL Draft but it still remains a position of strength. Even without Sadiq, Oregon adds a five-star freshman in Kendre Harrison, a talented transfer in Andrew Olesh and a proven veteran in Jamari Johnson leading the tight end group.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class remains ranked as No. 3 in the nation. This class specifically leads many to believe that the future is brighter than ever in Eugene, as they push for another playoff run following their 2025 season, which ended in the Peach Bowl.

Oregon has 22 total commits that includes: four five-stars recruits, 12 four-star recruits and six three-star recruits.

Oregon's highly-anticipated five star commits are: offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, tight end Kendre' Harrison, safety Jett Washington and receiver Jalen Lott.

Recommended Articles