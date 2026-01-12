Five Things To Know About Oregon's Transfer Quarterback Dylan Raiola
The Oregon Ducks have made a splash in the transfer portal with former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola committing to Oregon and Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
Here are five things to know about the exciting new addition.
Broken Fibula
Raiola broke his fibula on Nov. 1 in Nebraska's loss to the USC Trojans, and his intentions to enter the transfer portal were reported in mid-December. Before the injury, Raiola completed 10 of his 15 pass attempts for 91 yards and one touchdown against USC.
Considered the No. 2 quarterback in his recruiting class in 247Sports' rankings, Raiola was only ranked behind former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, who committed to the Florida Gators out of high school.
At Oregon, quarterback Dante Moore has yet to reveal his NFL Draft decision. Is there a chance that Moore returns to school, allowing Raiola to recover from his injury while serving as the backup quarterback for the Ducks?
Experienced Starting Quarterback
A big element of Dante Moore's NFL Draft decision has been his lack of starts at the college level. With the 2025 season being Moore's first full year as a starting quarterback, Moore only has 20 starts under his belt.
On the other hand, Raiola has started 22 games in 1.5 seasons of college football. Cutting his teeth as a true freshman in 2024, Raiola finished his first season of college football with 2,819 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, completing 67.1 percent of his passes. As a freshman, Raiola's 11 interceptions were the most in the Big Ten, but he showed some improvement in 2025.
Before breaking his leg, Raiola totaled 2,000 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, completing 72.4 percent of passes and only throwing six interceptions.
Athletic Family
Raiola's father, Dominic Raiola, played for Nebraska, and he was the inaugural winner of the Rimington Trophy, given to college football's best center. Dominic played in the NFL for 14 years, spending his whole career with the Detroit Lions.
Raiola's uncle, Donovan Raiola, played on the offensive line for the Wisconsin Badgers before bouncing around the NFL with stints on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins. After his playing career ended, Donovan Raiola entered the coaching world. Most recently, Donovan Raiola was the offensive line coach for Nebraska. Before then, he was an assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears.
In addition to his uncle, Dylan Raiola's brother Dayton is also a talented athlete himself. A three-star quarterback in the class of 2026, Dayton Raiola was committed to Nebraska until Nov. 19, 2025. Will he and his brother be a package deal to come to Oregon?
What Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Said
When Raiola's transfer portal decision was made public, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was interviewed on Husker Radio Network before the Cornhuskers' bowl game, and he offered a brief comment on Raiola:
"If he needs a fresh start I’m going to pray that he finds the right place and that he has so much success. With that being said, there’s a lot of great QBs out there and a lot of guys want to play at Nebraska," Rhule said.
Former Ohio State, Georgia Commit
Raiola's decision to commit to Nebraska made waves in the recruiting world as the five-star quarterback chose the Cornhuskers over other powerhouse programs like the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes. In fact, Raiola was committed to Ohio State and Georgia at different points in his recruitment, but he ended up at Nebraska.
Raiola even visited USC as part of his recruitment, but Oregon never felt like a serious player out of high school for the five-star quarterback. However, with the Ducks' history of developing transfer portal quarterbacks, Raiola was clearly intrigued by Eugene, Oregon.
